Natalie Portman in Vintage Montana at the 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Rome Photocall

A Yellowstone actress is in hot water. Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays Angela Blue Thunder on the hit TV series, is currently facing criminal charges for reportedly collecting disability benefits while being able to work, according to Page Six. The 32-year-old was charged with allegedly cashing in on almost $97,000 in disability benefits while she was working on the set of Yellowstone. In October of 2018, she allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder while on set of Dora and the Lost City of Gold, according […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’orianka Kilcher, AKA Angela Blue Thunder, Charged With Disability Fraud first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO