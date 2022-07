The Telluride Mountain Village Homeowners Association (TMVOA), Telski and TMVOA’s Telski board representatives — Chad Horning, Jeff Proteau and Tom Richards — are facing a lawsuit after the group Friends of TMVOA filed one in San Miguel County District Court June 28. Horning is the co-owner of Telski, while Richards is the company’s CFO. Proteau oversees special projects since stepping down from his longtime position as the resort’s vice president of planning and operations. Horning is also chairman of the TMVOA board of directors. Proteau is the vice chairman.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO