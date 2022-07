Angela Marie Haas, 48, of Dubois, passed away at 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022. Angela was born in Jasper on July 15, 1973, to Victor and Judith (Striegel) Pieper. She was a 1991 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. She was a truck driver for Nancy Baer Trucking for several years. She was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana.

DUBOIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO