7/8/22 Country Music Star Craig Morgan

Last year my husband and I took our girls to see their very first movie in the theater, and now there's no turning back. My girls now ask to go to the movie theater all the time, and it's something I enjoy doing too, BUT I definitely do not enjoy how much it costs to do so.
Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
Calista Flockhart is a famous American actress who received a nomination for the Emmy Award. The actress is known for her work in television. Calista worked in the Fox Comedy-Drama series All McBeal from 1997 to 2002. The artist works in ABC drama, Brothers & Sisters as Sally Field’s character’s daughter Kitty Walker McCallister.
We've spent to the last few days asking you to share your Cheap Trick photos. Do you have guitar picks, shirts, hats, etc...Or have you ever run into Rick at Schnuck's when he's buying milk and cookies? Whatever you have, we want to see!. The variety of pictures are incredible...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An emotional day for friends and family of Mason Hada, who would’ve celebrated his 17th birthday Friday, almost 11 months after he was killed in a car accident in August 2021. July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this...
Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days will take place Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, in Racetrack Park, 1000 Stoughton Rd. The price of admission to Racetrack Park is $15 for a weekend wristband for those 18 and older. Children under 18 are free. Wristbands are on sale at Deegan’s Hardware, Coffee Depot, The Edgerton Pharmacy and the Depot by Edge Events.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While longtime chef and restaurant owner Paul Sletten, says he loves the simplicity of walking up to a truck to get a cold treat fast, his flavors on the soon to be ‘Bad Humor’ truck, are far from simple. “I kind of went down...
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Winnebago County Amateur hosted by the Macktown Men’s Association is underway at Macktown Golf Course. This tournament includes 36 holes of stroke play. Macktown is a par-71 course. Here is the leaderboard after the completion of round one: TJ Baker (-2) Matt Marinaro (-1) Justin Christiansen (-1) Robert Dofflemyer (-1) […]
Is it just me, or does it feel like construction on the new Mission BBQ restaurant on E State St. in Rockford has been taking forever? Or maybe I am just too impatient?. I have never eaten at a Mission BBQ before, but based on all the glowing reviews I have heard about these restaurants, I cannot wait to try it!
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The final round of the Winnebago County Amateur finished up today at Macktown Golf Course in Rockton. The format is 36 holes of stroke play. The 2022 champion is Robert Dofflemyer. He shot a two-under 69 today which propelled him to the top of the leaderboard. The leaderboard after the final day: […]
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display Saturday for the Boone Lake Classic Car and Vendor Show. The day included food, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a bags tournament and so much more. All the money Boone Lake raises goes toward its annual...
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - It may be a long shot, but one Twin Lakes family needs help finding something they regret giving away. The cornhole boards are one-of-a-kind; one has the Brewers, the other the Cubs. It may come from a divided sports family, but it is more than just a game – it is a reminder of a dad and husband's legacy.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is adopting out all adult shelter cats and dogs for only $50 from July 11-18, the shelter announced. The special adoption prices apply to adult cats and dogs over 6-months-old thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, who agreed to sponsor all costs outside the $50 adoption fee, organizers say. The effort is part of the “Empty the Shelters” initiative.
When Misty Mahmood had an out-of-body experience during a surgery a few years back, she awoke with a new calling. She says her spirit guides and ancestors removed her soul from her physical body so that her body could relax enough for the surgeon to do his work. While she...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.
Madison, Wis. – The summer months are usually marked with time spent outdoors but many are realizing it’s also the season to be on the lookout for aggressive birds. Joanie Kierzek said she makes regular trips to Tenney Park but what happened on her latest trip, her encounter with a Red-winged Blackbird, was a first.
When They Get Out Of Vehicle And Jump Off Of A Local Bridge…. A little after 9 pm tonight, several units from the Rockford FD. were responding to a possible water rescue. Initial reports are saying a person jumped out of a vehicle. near Jefferson and Kilburn,. and jumped off...
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson has issued a slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River for the July 4th fireworks display that has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 10th. The slow-no-wake order will stretch from the West Highway 14 Bridge to the West Centerway Street Dam from 5:00pm until midnight Sunday.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A community came together to raise awareness and money for the victim of a hit and run. It came during the Crazy Rider’s annual picnic at Alpine Park in Rockford. Money raised will help Jesse Briggs, who was hit will riding his motorcycle on Charles Street, near 20th, back in June. […]
Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened approx. 2 pm, near the area of Riverside and Owen center. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for awhile. No other information. Video by RS sources. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post...
