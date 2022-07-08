ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

7/8/22 Country Music Star Craig Morgan

wclo.com
 4 days ago

Craig Morgan is coming to the Rock...

www.wclo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
County
Rock County, WI
WIFR

Family, friends remember Mason Hada on his birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An emotional day for friends and family of Mason Hada, who would’ve celebrated his 17th birthday Friday, almost 11 months after he was killed in a car accident in August 2021. July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this...
ROCKFORD, IL
fortatkinsononline.com

Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days to be held July 15-17

Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days will take place Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, in Racetrack Park, 1000 Stoughton Rd. The price of admission to Racetrack Park is $15 for a weekend wristband for those 18 and older. Children under 18 are free. Wristbands are on sale at Deegan’s Hardware, Coffee Depot, The Edgerton Pharmacy and the Depot by Edge Events.
EDGERTON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Round 1 of Winnebago County Amateur finished

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Winnebago County Amateur hosted by the Macktown Men’s Association is underway at Macktown Golf Course. This tournament includes 36 holes of stroke play. Macktown is a par-71 course. Here is the leaderboard after the completion of round one: TJ Baker (-2) Matt Marinaro (-1) Justin Christiansen (-1) Robert Dofflemyer (-1) […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Morgan
Fox 32 Chicago

Family seeks special cornhole boards made by late father, husband

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - It may be a long shot, but one Twin Lakes family needs help finding something they regret giving away. The cornhole boards are one-of-a-kind; one has the Brewers, the other the Cubs. It may come from a divided sports family, but it is more than just a game – it is a reminder of a dad and husband's legacy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
nbc15.com

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: Most adoptions $50

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is adopting out all adult shelter cats and dogs for only $50 from July 11-18, the shelter announced. The special adoption prices apply to adult cats and dogs over 6-months-old thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, who agreed to sponsor all costs outside the $50 adoption fee, organizers say. The effort is part of the “Empty the Shelters” initiative.
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
wclo.com

Rock County Sherriff issues no wake for July 10 fireworks

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson has issued a slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River for the July 4th fireworks display that has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 10th. The slow-no-wake order will stretch from the West Highway 14 Bridge to the West Centerway Street Dam from 5:00pm until midnight Sunday.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy