Zionsville, IN

Unique bouquets with Blooms by Dragonfly

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Wendi Louks the founder and owner of Blooms by Dragonfly stopped by...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Hands-on crafty workshop in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — Brenda and Jeff Armie, the owners of AR Workshop Carmel, stopped by the studio to share the countless crafts you can make at their Westfield location. They offer hands-on, trendy DIY project classes, programs and parties for all ages in a fun, comfortable atmosphere. Use code ‘FOX59’...
Fox 59

Hoagies & Hops dietary friendly menu

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristina Mazza the Owner of Hoagies & Hops stopped by to share what it takes to make an authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak. Donnie Begley the Chef and General Manager at Hoagies & Hops whips up one of the non-traditional ways to enjoy a cheesesteak on a bed of lettuce. They also offer various other gluten free and keto friendly ways to enjoy their delicious menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Westfield gift shop featuring diverse vendors

INDIANAPOLIS — Angela Gapinski the Owner of Remedy stopped by the studio to share what her Westfield gift shop has to offer. Remedy features quality products representing demographics and minority groups from all over the USA. Remedy’s annual Sidewalk Sale is taking place the last weekend of July. They...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

ArtMix Arts for All Fest Returns July 23rd

ArtMix is an Indianapolis-based non-profit transforming the lives of people with disabilities through art. The organization is hosting its annual “Arts for All Fest” on Saturday, July 23rd.Britt Sutton, president and CEO of ArtMix, shares details on how the free, family-friendly event highlights what they do and why they do it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Blooms
Fox 59

Hidden art gems in Indy with TheCityMoms

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristina O’Conner the Executive Writer at TheCityMoms stopped by the studio to share where to check out local art in Indy. Everyone knows the big art spots in Indy but Kristina shares which smaller galleries and museums you can explore with your family. To learn more...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Now Lyrical Lightning: Songs made for famous movies

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s time once again for Lyrical Lightning, our Indy Now version of name that tune. Today’s theme: Songs made specifically for famous movies. Can you name the title, artist and/or the movie? Bonus points for all three. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Artist check-in with local artist Kevin West

INDIANAPOLIS — Local artists Gary Gee and Kevin West stopped by the studio to share the importance of art in our community. We checked in with Kevin through the show to see the painting he created live!. Kevin West has an upcoming show, “Beautifully Us”, taking place on Thursday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DVM 360

The effects of unresolved chronic pain

During the Directions in Veterinary Medicine Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, Arielle Pechette Markley DVM, cVMA, CVPP, CCRT, DAAPM, shared her opinion on how unresolved chronic pain can impact a pet's life. In this dvm360® interview, Arielle Pechette Markley DVM, cVMA, CVPP, CCRT, DAAPM, discusses how unresolved chronic pain can sometimes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local nonprofit utilizes coupons to help the community

INDIANAPOLIS — Christina Huffines the Founder of Dotted Line Divas and their President Amanda Mobley stopped by to share with Jillian and Ryan what their nonprofit is all about. Dotted Line Divas uses couponing to fund a monthly hygiene pantry to help those in need in our community. Dotted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

What we know about missing dad, 3 kids under age of 6

INDIANAPOLIS — The search continues for an Indianapolis man and three children who were last seen nearly one week ago. Monday afternoon, police thought the family may have been spotted at a Whitestown restaurant on Sunday night, but later stated the tip had been incorrect. Kyle Moorman and his three children, Kyle, Kyannah, and Kyran, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Questions to ask when looking at senior, retirement communities

INDIANAPOLIS — The process doesn’t have to be overwhelming, but there’s some homework to do when you’re considering a move to a senior or retirement community. Laura Roman, marketing director of Westminster Village North in Indy, has these tips, whether the search is for yourself or a family member.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Local DJ was well-known country music personality

As country music began to gain momentum on the airwaves in the 1970s, WSVL-FM’s Ann Williams grew to become a well-respected member of that genre’s radio community. Her enthusiasm and dedication created a loyal audience and established 97.1 as one of central Indiana’s primary country music stations.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN

