Wisconsin State

A new executive order aims to preserve abortion access, but its reach is limited

NPR
 4 days ago

President Biden signed an executive order Friday that takes incremental steps to preserve abortion access — but he underscored that it would take political change to restore the rights removed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. At least nine states have banned abortion so far —...

text.npr.org

NPR

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar is one Democrat who opposes abortion rights

Democrats, nationally, are vowing to fight for abortion rights after last month's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. But there is one Democrat in a Texas district who opposes abortion rights - Henry Cuellar. He eked out a win after a brutal primary fight with a pro-abortion rights candidate in June. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more from this district.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Politics chat: Biden to Saudi; next Jan. 6 hearing Tues.; gun owners support control

The House Jan. 6 committee will hold another public hearing Tuesday. Also, an NPR/Ipsos poll found that gun owners overwhelmingly support some gun control measures. We'll start this hour by looking ahead to President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia this coming week. He's getting heat for that because of the kingdom's record on human rights. But it's also an important partner right now, especially as Biden is trying to keep oil prices down. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins us now to talk about it. Good morning, Domenico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

The Jan. 6 committee will focus on extremist groups in its next hearing

The committee investigating the January 6 insurrection plans a hearing tomorrow on the role of extremist groups. Prosecutors charged leaders of two far-right groups with seditious conspiracy. So what kind of contact did they have with former President Trump? Here's NPR investigative correspondent Tom Dreisbach. TOM DREISBACH, BYLINE: The two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

A new bill could help protect the census after Trump-era interference

A bill introduced Monday in the U.S. House of Representatives could help the 2030 census and other upcoming national head counts avoid the years of meddling by former President Donald Trump's administration that dogged the country's most recent tally. If it becomes law, the bill would put up additional roadblocks...
POTUS
NPR

Native Americans tell Haaland their stories of being forced into boarding schools

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ramona Klein, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, about a listening tour among Native Americans by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland kicked off a listening tour yesterday to hear the stories of Native American students who were forced to attend boarding schools. In May, her department released a report showing that for close to 200 years, the U.S. operated or oversaw these schools. It found that students went through extensive sexual, physical and mental abuse. We talked to Ramona Klein, who is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, based in North Dakota. She was forced to attend one of those schools as a child. Before we start, I should mention this interview refers to physical and sexual abuse of children and may be disturbing to listeners. I asked her to describe the day she began attending the school when she was just 7.
EDUCATION
NPR

Encore: Midterms election misinformation

Over the past few weeks, the January 6 Commission has shown how many lives were upended by Donald Trump's false attacks on the American election system. Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss were election workers in Georgia during the 2020 election, and they were driven into hiding when Trump and his team falsely accused them of rigging the election.
ELECTIONS
NPR

The Jan. 6 committee will look at the role far-right groups played during the riot

In its seventh public hearing today, the committee probing the January 6 attack examines the role of right-wing extremist groups. A big question today is, just how organized was that seemingly chaotic assault on democracy? The panel is examining how groups prepared their members to march on the Capitol. And another question looms behind that. Just how close was then President Trump to the organizing?
PROTESTS
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

MICHELLE: This is Michelle (ph) in Copenhagen, Denmark, where, even though it's after 10, there's still enough late to finish filling out my primary ballot so it will get back to Maryland in time to be counted. This podcast was recorded at... TAMARA KEITH, HOST:. 2:25 p.m. on Monday, July...
MARYLAND STATE
NPR

Why this key chance to getting permanent birth control is often missed

The most common form of contraception used by women in the United States is a permanent procedure colloquially known as getting your tubes tied. The Supreme Court's abortion ruling and the abrupt bans on abortion in some states have drawn even more interest in that procedure. Melanie Maykin is a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Hawaii, and she says she often sees pregnant women who say, after this baby, I'm done.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant after flooding

One of the nation's largest suppliers of baby formula has reopened its Sturgis, Mich., plant after severe flooding from heavy rains forced it to temporarily shut down in mid-June. The Abbott Nutrition facility reopened July 1 and began producing EleCare, its specialty baby formula, an Abbott spokesperson told CBS News...
STURGIS, MI
NPR

The Jan. 6 hearings happening this week

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to hold two more hearings this week, including one potentially in primetime. Today, the committee confirmed that in a surprising move, President Trump will allow his former campaign manager, Steve Bannon, to testify before the committee. Before that happens, though, a documentary featuring exclusive interviews with President Trump before and after the Capitol attack is set to air tonight. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us now with more. Hey, Ryan.
CONGRESS & COURTS

