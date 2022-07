The City Council will hold a Public Hearing for Consideration of Initiation of a General Plan Amendment to the Land Use Element, Safety Element, Noise Element, and Figure 5-3, as Needed, to Satisfy State Aviation Law; Case No. 22-000 at its meeting of Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 5:30 P.M. Due to the nature of this item, we are releasing it early to allow the public to have ample time to review. The item can be found here:

