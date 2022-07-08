ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DIA welcome sign off after parts needed for repair stolen

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Parts for one of the digital welcome signs on the road to Denver International Airport were stolen and the sign will remain dark until next week.

Airport officials said in a news release they learned the parts — needed for repairs on the easternmost digital sign along Peña Boulevard — were taken on Friday morning.

Officials did not indicate when the theft may have taken place, but the incident has been reported to the Denver Police Department.

The $11.5 million sign is expected to be back online next week, Mindy Crane, a spokeswoman for the airport said in an email statement.

The airport has three LED digital signs that are 48 feet wide and 16 feet tall — two facing inbound traffic and one facing those exiting the airport. They were installed in 2017.

Officials said the other two signs were not impacted by the incident.

Related
The Denver Gazette

1-year-old recovered after car stolen in Commerce City

Commerce City Police arrested a man suspected of stealing a car with a 1-year-old child in the back seat Saturday. Officers first responded around 11:20 a.m. to the 8900 Block of East 104th Avenue. The owner of the vehicle left the car running and unlocked and went into a store, leaving a 10-year-old and a 1-year-old in the back of the car.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's e-bike rebate program overwhelmed with applicants

A deluge of applicants for Denver’s e-bike rebate program overwhelmed the system on Monday, forcing city officials to limit the process to “income-qualified” applicants, according to a news release. The last time Denver’s Office of Climate Action and Sustainability offered the rebates in May, the large number...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: No one is sitting in that lifeguard's chair

Societally-stressed and financially-stretched working-class Coloradans yearning for an ever-evasive oasis during the dog days of summer are flocking to public pools during the current heat wave. But to the dismay of these everyday families, there is a persistent problem at the pool that encapsulates our economic and cultural woes at large — a statewide lifeguard shortage.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Parking rates at DIA will increase next weekend

The cost of parking at Denver International Airport will increase next weekend, airport officials announced Friday. Rates will increase on July 15 between $1 and $2 dollars at the airport's garages, economy, short term and 61st & Peña parking lots, according to the airport. The Mt. Elbert and Pikes...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver approves citywide telecommunications contracts $60 million

Denver City Council approved a group of contracts for around $60 million with four service providers who will meet the city’s telecommunications and connectivity needs for the next five years Monday night. Telecommunications services allow Denver to keep about 180 sites connected to the city’s primary data center, according...
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Hangar Club coming to Lowry

Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. Coming soon. A group of Denver investors bought an airplane hangar at the former Lowry Air Force...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Dacono

A 3-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a car in Dacono on Saturday night, according to the Dacono Police Department. Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Sherman Drive around 8:15 p.m. in reference to a 3-year-old girl who had been hit by a car. When police arrived at the scene of the crash they found a person giving the girl CPR. The police department said a Dacono police officer took over and tried to help save the girl. Read the full story from Denver Gazette news partner KUSA here.
DACONO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Demonstrators call for overturning Colorado's rent stabilization ban

With the cost of living rising rapidly across Colorado, some organizations see local control of rent stabilization policies as a way to help make communities more affordable for those struggling to pay for housing. A rally on Sunday at the Capitol sought locally elected officials’ support for reversing Colorado’s rent stabilization ban ahead of the 2023 legislative session. Housing is a human right, said Yocelyn Iboa, coalition manager with Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

10th Circuit: Right to record police is clearly established under First Amendment

A federal appeals court said in a ruling Monday that recording police encounters is a clearly established constitutional right in Colorado, reversing a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a journalist who claims a Lakewood officer prevented him from recording a DUI stop. Abade Irizarry, identified as a blogger and YouTube journalist, sued Lakewood police officer Ahmed Yehia in federal court over an incident from May 2019, saying Yehia stood in front of his camera's lens and shined his flashlight directly at it...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Yolanda Ortega is still in the race | John Moore

Yolanda Ortega does not know how to quit. (Seriously, she has tried three times.) Instead, the 50-year veteran of higher-education administration – and the 48-year grand dame of Denver’s Chicano theater community – is the Democratic candidate to become the first member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents to represent the newly created 8th congressional district. “I am just not ready to stop serving,” said Ortega, who is...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver will stay warm this week after cooler temperatures on Monday

After a scorching weekend, Denver will see cooler weather on Monday before the temperature warms up again on Tuesday. Denver set a record-high temperature (100 degrees) on Saturday and nearly tied the record-high on Sunday (101 degrees, 1 degree shy of the record), said Frank Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder. Monday's high is expected to be 83 degrees, and there will be a chance of thunderstorms, Cooper said. Highs will be in the 90s the rest of the week.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

