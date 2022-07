John Wesley Young Sr., of Fish Creek, Wisconsin, died comfortably at home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He was 84. Born on September 25, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, John spent his early years in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, and later in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, where his family ran a large, shoreside guest house. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955, a few years after the end of the Korean War, and served for three years of active duty, mainly in the Pacific region, followed by five years of reserve duty. John was proud of his military service and often spoke of his time in the Philippines to family and friends.

FISH CREEK, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO