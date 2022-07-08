ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

GrapeFest returning to Grapevine for 36th year

By Hannah Johnson
 3 days ago
Get ready for wine tastings, grape stomps and more at GrapeFest. (Courtesy Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau) Tickets are now on sale for GrapeFest, the largest wine festival of the Southwest. The 36th annual event includes four days of wine tastings, live music, carnival rides and more, according to...

luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Chinese Restaurants in Dallas, TX

Nothing beats the comfort of going to your local Chinese restaurant and ordering a hot pot, freshly fried spring rolls, and some dumplings. Chinese food always offers your palate a burst of flavor and a touch of culture. This article lists down 17 Most Visited Chinese Restaurants in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
