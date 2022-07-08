GrapeFest returning to Grapevine for 36th year

DFW Restaurant Week 25th Anniversary serves up delicious cuisine, support for North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope this summer. DALLAS/FORT WORTH, TX (July 11, 2022) – Get your appetites ready! DFW Restaurant Week is celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary this summer, serving up support for longtime charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope with every delicious meal for a deal. Join in the foodie festivities with a month of delectable dining for lunch, dinner, and newly added brunch with top restaurants across the Metroplex, Aug. 8 – Sept. 4, 2022. Featuring a variety of special anniversary offerings, the excitement begins on Reservation Day, Monday, July 11, when the official list of participating restaurants is revealed and reservations open.
Comments / 0