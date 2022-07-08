ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What Is Twitter Saying About Disney's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a rut?

From a box office standpoint, the answer is very clearly no, with some caveats.

Last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report produced in collaboration with Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report, was a monster hit, generating a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion in revenue, and 2021’a “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” earned a not too shabby $432 million.

Similarly, Marvel’s recent "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is one of the biggest hits of the year, having already pulled in $953 million, which is amazing and all, but still short of the more than a billion dollars earned by “Top Gun: Maverick.”

With the exception of 2020 (which we can all agree was a bit of an off year) Disney has had the year’s highest grossing film since 2016, according to Box Office Mojo, and with the additionally exception of 2015’s “Jurassic World,” it’s more or less held down that spot every year since the 2012 release of “The Avengers,” thanks to combination of Marvel, Star Wars and established Disney properties like the “Finding Nemo” spin-off “Finding Dory.”

Now, maybe “Top Gun: Maverick” was just a special case, pulling in audiences thanks to a combination of Tom Cruise’s old-school movie star gravitas, cultural nostalgia and the sort of real world, practical special effects that are increasingly rare in the CGI age.

Or maybe, as Lewis Glazebrook at Screenrant theorized, audiences are beginning to feel the long-rumored superhero fatigue, and are a bit burned out on films that require viewers to have deep knowledge of an entire interconnected cinematic universe to enjoy. (In order to fully understand "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” at minimum someone would have needed to see at least four different Marvel films and the Disney+ series “WandaVision.”)

Then again, maybe the problem isn’t with audience burnout. Maybe the problem is with the films themselves?

Is The Marvel Cinematic Universe In A Rut?

While “Dr Strange etc.” got mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences, many felt that it was strained and just too hard to follow, even if you’d been doing your Marvel homework, and some critics (no spoilers here) felt that it relied to hard on fan-service cameos and required characters to act out of character for the plot to work.

Marvel has shrugged off middling to bad reviews before, even for the lesser entrees that didn’t live up the franchise’s generally high quality control standards. (We’re looking at you: “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”) But looking over the reviews for Marvel’s latest effort “Thor: Love and Thunder,” several critics, such as The Ringer’s Miles Surrey, have asked if the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole is looking lost and directionless. This comes on the heels of an uninspiring “The Eternals” and the too-little, too-late “Black Widow,” a showcase for a character that arguably should have been given their own film years ago.

Perhaps the problem is that Marvel spent a decade building up towards the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and now seemingly doesn’t know where to go next, as Surrey notes that “Phase 4 has yet to cohere around a unifying force such as Thanos and the Infinity Stones.”

But then again, it’s arguable that it’s not really the job of “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi to set a compelling direction for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. All fans really want is for him to capture the irreverent humor and eye-popping visuals he brought to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.” But it would seem that critics are divided as to whether he was able to recapture the magic this time around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYg4v_0gZT9uG100
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Scroll to Continue

What Do Critics Think Of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

“Thor: Ragnarok” caught everyone by surprise. By that point the character of Thor, a god from Asgard who comes to love and protect the people of earth, had seemed played out. The 2013 film “Thor: The Dark World” is considered by fans to be one of the most forgettable films in the MCU, and the character was largely sidelined in the generally disliked “Age of Ultron.” And as star Chris Hemsworth started appearing in comedies such as the “Ghostbusters” reboot and dramas like “Blackhat,” there was speculation that maybe he was growing past the role.

But then Marvel took the rather unexpected move of hiring Waititi to take the helm for the third Thor film. By 2017, the New Zealand-based director was largely unknown to mainstream audiences, though he had earned rave reviews for the indie film “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” and the vampire mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows,” which would later be adapted into one of the funniest shows on television.

Realizing that the character of Thor is inherently silly and over-the-top, Waititi had fun with the film, allowing Hemsworth to tap into his inner goofball and giving him permission to laugh at his himbo image, while also nailing the emotional beats and giving the whole thing an awesome, dude ‘80s film grandeur. Hemsworth was notably reinvigorated in “Ragnarok”, and he ended up becoming the only Marvel actor to sign up for a fourth solo film.

For this go-around, Waitii had promised that Tessa Thompson’s queer superhero Valkyrie would “find her Queen.” He also brought Natalie Portman back to the Thor franchise after she skipped the third one and spent the second one mostly being rescued. This time around Portman has bulked up and assumed the mantle of Thor. Also, Christian Bale is back in the superhero world, going from Batman to the villainous character Gorr the God Butcher.

So that’s a lot of plot points to juggle, while still bringing the Marvel-sized thrills and allowing Hemsworth to do his charming thing. Did Waititi pull it off this time?

Depends on who you ask, it seems.

The Hollywood Reporter doesn't think it's as funny as the last film, finding it all a bit "juvenile."

As noted above, The Ringer thinks the film is aimless, and symptomatic of a MCU with no clear direction.

Rolling Stone thinks it's a bit of an ambitious mess.

Entertainment Weekly liked the film for the most part, and enjoyed all the Guns N' Roses needle drops, even as critic wonder if critic Leah Greenblatt wonders if"this cinematic universe feels simultaneously too big to fail and too wide to support the weight of its own endless machinations."

Vulture is starting to worry about Marvel as a whole.

It's not all bad, though. Variety thinks it's fun and proves that the magic of Waititi and Hemsworth.

Consequence says that as long as you lower your expectations, it's fun summer film.

Comments / 1

Related
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Christian Bale
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thor Movie#Marvel Universe#Sony Corp#Box Office Mojo
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Crack Down on Dress Code (Blame TikTok?)

While every theme park visit offers numerous delights, one of the ones fans seem to have a true affinity for is dressing up. It's typical for Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parkgoers, for instance, to arrive wearing headbands with sequined Mickey or Minnie ears. Another popular form of self decor is to wear a lanyard, which people enjoy decorating with the park's large collection of commemorative enamel pins.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Why People Are Wearing Suits to Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru isn't just setting records at the box office. It's also attracting a lot of online energy. Folks are rallying to reverse review-bomb the film on sites that tabulate audience ratings and approval scores. But some fans are taking that online energy offline by dressing up in formal attire to go see Minion: The Rise of Gru in theaters, often snapping pictures in front of the film's theater poster to share online. The behavior of these "gentleminions," as they sometimes call themselves, may strike others as odd, but it is apparently a growing trend this weekend, as even Universal Pictures has taken note.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
86K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy