Cluck and Blaze Opening Third Location in Hawthorne

Cluck & Blaze, the authentic Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant in Long Beach and Glendale, is opening in Hawthorne, located at 4850 Rosecrans Blvd.

The company’s third location will move into the former home of Waba Grill. Owner Adam Shishikyan declined to comment on details of the new site, but a sign on the side of the building, first spotted by Toddrickallen, suggests the location will open sometime in Summer 2022, considering the restaurant is now hiring. When this new location opens, customers can expect various styles of Nashville-style chicken, such as chicken sandwiches, a breakfast burrito, and individually with mac & cheese or fries.

Whether you’re getting a chicken sandwich or a chicken entree, customers can customize their meals by adjusting the spiciness level of the poultry, ranging from the mildest, ‘chicken?’ to the hottest, ‘call the morgue.’ On top of the delicious versions of Nashville-style chicken, the restaurant also offers classic sides often found at backyard barbecues, including tater tots, coleslaw, and mac & cheese. To finish off a delicious meal, Cluck & Blaze also offers freshly made banana pudding.

This new location will sit on the outskirts of the Oceangate Commerce Center, near the Public Storage and Walmart. On top of being in a plaza with excellent foot traffic, this new location will become the primary chicken restaurant in the area. The only competition Cluck & Blaze will have will be Pollo Inka Express and Wingstop. This expansion is almost necessary during a time when chicken shops are taking over Los Angeles County, with restaurants such as Willie Mae’s Scotch House making its California debut from New Orleans.