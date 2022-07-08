ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Cluck and Blaze Opening Third Location in Hawthorne

By Post By: Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5K9x_0gZT9FVa00
Photo: Official

Cluck & Blaze, the authentic Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant in Long Beach and Glendale, is opening in Hawthorne, located at 4850 Rosecrans Blvd.

The company’s third location will move into the former home of Waba Grill. Owner Adam Shishikyan declined to comment on details of the new site, but a sign on the side of the building, first spotted by Toddrickallen, suggests the location will open sometime in Summer 2022, considering the restaurant is now hiring. When this new location opens, customers can expect various styles of Nashville-style chicken, such as chicken sandwiches, a breakfast burrito, and individually with mac & cheese or fries.

Whether you’re getting a chicken sandwich or a chicken entree, customers can customize their meals by adjusting the spiciness level of the poultry, ranging from the mildest, ‘chicken?’ to the hottest, ‘call the morgue.’ On top of the delicious versions of Nashville-style chicken, the restaurant also offers classic sides often found at backyard barbecues, including tater tots, coleslaw, and mac & cheese. To finish off a delicious meal, Cluck & Blaze also offers freshly made banana pudding.

This new location will sit on the outskirts of the Oceangate Commerce Center, near the Public Storage and Walmart. On top of being in a plaza with excellent foot traffic, this new location will become the primary chicken restaurant in the area. The only competition Cluck & Blaze will have will be Pollo Inka Express and Wingstop. This expansion is almost necessary during a time when chicken shops are taking over Los Angeles County, with restaurants such as Willie Mae’s Scotch House making its California debut from New Orleans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNSwv_0gZT9FVa00
Photo: Official

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

A Beachside Taco Spot Brings Authentic Fare to California’s South Bay

“Small Business Spotlight” nominee Tigres Fuego is a take-out taco and ceviche restaurant located in Redondo Beach, Calif., that prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and offering authentic, homemade fare. The restaurant is co-owned by brothers Jonathan and Jason Baran, as well as chefs Tyler Gugliotta and Jimmy Tapia. Here, we chat with co-owner Jonathan Baran about how Tigres Fuego came about, the importance of the atmosphere you create and what he loves most about running a business.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Glendale, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Glendale, CA
Long Beach, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Glendale, CA
Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Lifestyle
City
Hawthorne, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Pokitomik is Adding Locations in Montebello and Canoga Park

Pokitomik, the poke bar found throughout Los Angeles and Ventura County, is opening new locations in Montebello and Canoga Park. The first to open will be the Montebello location at 1461 N Montebello Boulevard, moving into the former home of Subway in the Montebello Town Square. Although Yelp has the business listed as open on its website, Pokitomik’s lease doesn’t start until August 2022, according to a recent lease report from CoStar. The franchised-focused company will also eventually add a new location in Canoga Park, making it the seventh location for the company, all in Southern California.
MONTEBELLO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in LA

Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Mac Cheese#Hot Chicken#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Cluck Blaze#4850 Rosecrans Blvd#Waba Grill
What Now Los Angeles

Sawtelle Sake Company Looking to Open First Tasting Room

Sawtelle Sake Company, Los Angeles’ first sake brewery, is looking to open a brand new tasting room in Sawtelle Japantown, located at 1836 Sawtelle Blvd. Last month, owner Troy Nakamatsu reached out to the West Los Angeles Sawtelle Neighborhood Council for advice on how to properly open a small tasting room in the heart of the neighborhood. Now, the long-time Sawtelle resident has applied for a liquor license, getting one step closer to opening this business. When this tasting room opens, customers can expect the highest quality sake that is hand crafted using only California’s finest ingredients, such as Yamada Nishiki rice, known as the “king of sake rice.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Nourishing a community: How a family restaurant built a legacy in Echo Park

Natalia Molina is a professor of American studies and ethnicity at USC. Also a gifted storyteller, Molina has a knack for evoking Los Angeles — its families and its communities — as it once was. In her recent book, “A Place at the Nayarit – How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” she paints a picture of The Nayarit, an Echo Park restaurant opened in 1951 by her grandmother Doña Natalia Barraza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
What Now Los Angeles

Solita Tacos & Margaritas Opens Prime Long Beach Location

Solita Tacos & Margaritas (“Solita”), from Xperience Restaurant Group, one of the nation’s leading operators of casual, polished casual and fine dining Mexican restaurants, announced the opening of its newest location in Long Beach, California, at 111 W. Ocean Blvd. Similar to its existing locations in Huntington Beach and Valencia, Solita Long Beach features the vibrant culinary and beverage program that highlights Sonoran Mexican fare.
LONG BEACH, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Matthew Kenney Debuting Oleada Cocina in Beverly Grove

A brand new plant-based restaurant from Matthey Kenney Cuisine called Oleada Cocina is making its way to Beverly Grove, located at 8500 Beverly Blvd. Suite 115. The company’s newest concept is moving into the ground floor of the Beverly Center, taking over the space once home to Michael Mina’s Osteria Cal Mare. A representative from the company tells What Now Los Angeles Oleada Cocina is still a few months away from opening, likely in late summer or early fall. When the restaurant opens, customers can expect plant-based cuisine inspired by the flavors of Mexico, through creative renditions of namesake classics, such as burritos and tacos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
point2homes.com

11401 Foster Road, Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA, 90650

Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Concerts in the Park returns, draws thousands

In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
306
Followers
125
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy