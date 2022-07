Subvariants of the covid-19 Omicron strain are not just spreading more, but health officials say it's re-infecting people faster too. "Actually we never leave the house," Valley parent Kimberly Mendoza said. "And we came out here. And I was thinking there's going to be people here. But you know what no. We're fine."

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO