Popular Outdoor Company Opens New Store in Bozeman
By Will Gordon
96.7 KISS FM
3 days ago
It's impressive how they filled the space with so much product, and it still feels open to moving around. It's official Bozeman. The massively popular online outdoor store Backcountry has opened its new location in downtown Bozeman in the old Gallatin Laundry Building. The space is massive and filled with every...
With the growing population, this seems like the best idea for the future of Bozeman. Plus, it would be an asset to have. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported about the Bozeman Swim Center and how the center is understaffed and in high demand. If you don't know the Bozeman Swim Center is the only indoor 50-meter pool in the Bozeman area and was built in the 1970s. The swim center has been closed due to repairs and renovations this summer.
Here's a question to ponder, what's better than summer in Montana? How about summer in Montana with cash in your pocket. Just in time for summer vacation, road trips, fun adventures, or the high cost of gas and food, there's no better time to win money than right now. Montana's Best Country, 100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at First Security Bank to give away thousands of dollars in cash this summer!
Bozeman has several streets lined with fantastic restaurants to grab a bite to eat. This street, in particular, is often forgotten about when it comes to food areas in Bozeman. Bozeman is one of the best places for food in Montana. Main Street is lined with great restaurants, 7th Avenue...
MISSOULA, Mont. — It is summer across western Montana and the major cities are feeling the heat when it comes to tourism. Hotel occupancy rates close to capacity even as the prices for your average daily room rise. “That has actually been increasing pretty much every month for the...
First time ever on the market and absolutely one of a kind! This adorable craftsman-style home was built by Dovetail construction in 2007 and the quality shows in every aspect of the home. The main home is just over 2000 sq. ft. with 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large laundry room, a built-in dining nook, a chef's style kitchen, steam shower, radiant floor heat in both upstairs bathrooms, and an oversized attached one-car garage. The front half of the home has an expansive stamped concrete, covered porch and a private nook for the hot tub. There is an additional heated two-car garage that is currently used by the owners with a 700 sq. ft. apartment above it that is rented on a month-to-month basis. This property has no restrictions for short-term rentals. Hot tub conveys and furniture is negotiable. You will be truly impressed by this home, schedule your showing today! See the attached list of amenities too many to list here!
My trip to see Kenny Chesney, part one. Let me start by saying that I think that most of the people that I know were at the concert Saturday, but I'll write my article anyway. The main thing that I learned Saturday was that concerts at stadiums aren't just concerts. They are "events". And at "events" you tailgate. And I mean all day.
July 15th and 16th are packed with some of the best NRA Rodeo in the region. Three Forks throws a great party with surrounding events for the entire family. Getting the most fun out of this weekend simply requires a little planning. Three Forks has been hosting an annual rodeo...
Bozeman is a beautiful and vibrant city with much to offer. From the thriving downtown scene to outdoor adventures, there’s a little something for everyone. Here are the best things to do in Bozeman, Montana. If you’ve ever been on a Montana or a Yellowstone vacation, then you’ve probably...
When we think of Italian food, pasta, pizza, or my favorite—gnocchi—usually comes to mind. However, there is one other classic dish that I don't think gets enough credit. Lovefood published a list on Where To Eat Your State's Best Lasagna, and I immediately clicked on the article. Lasagna is a dish that might seem rather ordinary when it comes to Italian cuisine, but if done right, it can top the list. How can you say no to layers of sauce, meat, pasta, and cheese? So where in Montana serves the best lasagna?
Montana brags about our Blue-Ribbon wild trout fisheries. The Yellowstone, Madison, and Gallatin Rivers top this list. With this label comes crowds, overuse, and abuse. Many of these rivers are going Green, and that’s not a good thing! ￼. Sadly, the Gallatin River is downstream of the community known...
Montana is full of amazing restaurants. Depending on where you are in the state, you're guaranteed to find a great place to eat. Our friend Michelle Heart in Boise, Idaho recently wrote an article about the best hidden gem restaurant in Idaho. We were curious to find out what restaurant is the best hidden gem in Montana.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America announced its Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in four Montana cities to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. To sponsor a veteran's wreath, visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship provides a live, balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American...
For years, decades really, perhaps longer, community leaders, government officials, green non-government organizations and the Department of Environmental Quality have sought to keep the Gallatin River clean. The river has always been the pride and joy of our community. Many used its reputation as a “blue ribbon trout fishery” to entice visitors and growth to […]
The post Gallatin River is at a critical point and needs protection appeared first on Daily Montanan.
I have made quite a few crazy decisions in my life for music's sake. Music has always been a huge part of my life, and I never miss an opportunity to go see my favorite artists in concert. My love for music began at an early age. I used to...
Now I have seen a lot of ridiculous things around this wonderful little town we live in called Bozeman. For example, last week I had the pleasure of seeing a lot of nutty drivers, as I am sure you did too. So what did I see along this beautiful street...
Effective: 2022-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Missoula; Park; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Silver Bow; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 452 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MISSOULA PARK PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW SWEET GRASS TETON TOOLE WHEATLAND
Rowdy weather conditions may arrive in Gallatin County with strong, gusty winds and possible hail on Wednesday afternoon. There are several areas in southwest Montana that may be affected by severe weather this afternoon. See below for a complete list of areas of concern. (There's a lot of them!) Central Montana counties are also included in this Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
I grew up in a blue-collar family, my Dad worked in a factory and my Mom worked in a grocery store. From an early age, my parents taught me that "the customer is always right". It's something that I still believe in today. Having said that, good customer service can...
What is Bass Monsters? Friday, July 8th and Saturday, July 9th, Wilsall, Montana will be packed with the best in bass music, dancing, drinks, camping and more. Lasers? Light show? Yes and yes. Bass Monsters 2022 might be just the thing your crew needs to really get in the groove...
Comments / 0