Athens, AL

Cinemagic Theatre in Athens closing July 31

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

Cinemagic Theatre will hold its final showings July 31 after 25 years of providing Athens with a locally-owned entertainment option.

Owner Ralph Freehauf announced the closing plan in an open letter to Limestone County residents.

The Cinemagic Drive-In Theatre opened in 1997, and that was followed in 2007 by the opening of the indoor Cinemagic Theatre with five screens. The theater has presented more than 5,000 movies over the years.

“Cinemagic has worked hard and worked long hours, believing we must love our customers, treating them with loving care and excellent movie presentations,” Freehauf wrote in the letter.

