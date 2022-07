Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) low-income customers can now apply to receive financial assistance for delinquent residential water bills. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that offers low-income households a one-time payment to help pay outstanding bills for residential water or wastewater costs. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government allocated funding to California to help households struggling to afford the costs of water. To participate, PWP customers must apply directly to the Maravilla Foundation, the local service provider selected by the state to help the City of Pasadena implement the program.

PASADENA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO