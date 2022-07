Click here to read the full article. Katy Perry will be the keynote speaker at the Project show in Las Vegas next month. The singer, whose Katy Perry Collections line will be showcased at the show, will share her perspective on entrepreneurship, design and creative inspiration on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. on the N:OW stage at Project in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. She will then visit her booth at the show to unveil her latest women’s footwear collection.More from WWDInside the Louis Vuitton Party at Paris Couture WeekPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 26 MINUTES AGO