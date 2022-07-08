CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — For the past year, William Merryman and his family have owned a Clay County farm, with a plan to grow and sell produce. But the growth of the county has become a problem. “During this process they’ve dug holes and trenches about 40 feet down...
The proposed project for the Hardwick at Ford on Bay is moving on to the next stage of its process. In January of this year, the Downtown Investment Authority (DIA) voted to award the project to Atlanta-based developer Carter and in May approved the project’s terms and conditions. The Jacksonville Office of General Counsel is currently drafting the contracts and documents.
It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
Whataburger proposes to develop a double-drive-thru prototype restaurant at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. The almost 3,200-square-foot restaurant is planned on about 1 acre between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent, engineer and architect Sevan Multi-State Solutions says in a letter to the St. Johns River Water Management District that its...
PulteGroup announces sales in Bradley CreekPulteGroup. PulteGroup has announced sales at Bradley Creek in Green Cove Springs. The new one- and two-story single-family homes are being built on a 60-foot homesite. There are 12 different floor plans, ranging in size from 1,590 square feet to 4,077 square feet. Each home will have three to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages. Four model homes are under construction and opening in the fall. New homes begin in the mid $300,000s.
Palatka community helping former Palatka softball player cope with cancer. Seeing a friend and former teammate struggling, her community and her teammates came to her rescue. When former Palatka High softball player Terri Freeman, now 37, was diagnosed with breast cancer,…
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday morning, someone or multiple people dropped anti-Semitic flyers on the lawns and driveways of another Jacksonville neighborhood. Action News Jax first told you when similar flyers were tossed in the Osprey Pointe neighborhood weeks ago and anti-gay flyers in a St. Nicholas neighborhood last month.
Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — Want to go see the new Jacksonville Beach Pier this weekend? There are a few rules you’ll need to follow. No diving or jumping from the pier. No food or alcohol allowed. No sitting on rails. No skateboards or bicycles. No fishing or cast...
Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, who has made a chronic habit of speeding, getting pulled over then attempt to get out of a ticket by abusing his authority, told a Florida Highway Patrol trooper that “I run the county” in one such attempt on I-4 last month, video of the encounter shows.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF SALLY SUZZETTE FONTAINE A/K/A SALLY S. FONTAINE AND SALLY FONTAINE, Deceased. The administration of the estate of SALLY SUZZETTE FONTAINE A/K/A SALLY S. FONTAINE AND SALLY FONTAINE, deceased, whose date of death was...
Weeks after a longtime Beach Boulevard multiplex came down, a new project is starting to go up. Construction is underway for Presidium Regal Apartments, a gated, 334-unit luxury apartment community at 14051 Beach Blvd. on the 15-acre tract that served as the home of Regal Beach Boulevard for 24 years.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flyers with hate speech were found outside of Jacksonville homes over the weekend. Viewers in two different Southside neighborhoods told News4JAX they received two different racist letters with white supremacist language in the past 24 hours. But charges are unlikely as a result of the unwanted...
Gate attendants in The Villages provide more than a friendly greeting. Following is list of the tasks they take on during each and every shift. • Greeting all residents and guests with a hand wave or verbal greeting and a friendly smile as they enter the gate area. • Regulating...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A city councilmember and local activist groups are raising concerns after a photo showing at least three city councilmembers sharing a table at the Volstead speakeasy-themed bar downtown was posted to Twitter. They’re suggesting the meeting could be a violation of the state’s sunshine laws....
Construction has begun at 1230 Hendricks Avenue in the San Marco area on the Station at San Marco — a mixed-use development including a residential complex featuring 345 apart-ments and residential amenities, a six-story parking structure and 5,000 square feet of retail space. The development sits on 3.3 acres...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Veterans’ Services Office is on the move, according to the Clay County Board of County Commissioners. The new location is set to open on July 18 at 420 College Drive Suite 107 in Middleburg. The current location will close on July 14, ahead of the move.
