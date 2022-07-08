ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Authentic Jacksonville: The Hardwick at Ford on Bay

The proposed project for the Hardwick at Ford on Bay is moving on to the next stage of its process. In January of this year, the Downtown Investment Authority (DIA) voted to award the project to Atlanta-based developer Carter and in May approved the project’s terms and conditions. The Jacksonville Office of General Counsel is currently drafting the contracts and documents.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Whataburger proposes prototype along Southside Boulevard

Whataburger proposes to develop a double-drive-thru prototype restaurant at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. The almost 3,200-square-foot restaurant is planned on about 1 acre between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent, engineer and architect Sevan Multi-State Solutions says in a letter to the St. Johns River Water Management District that its...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PulteGroup announces its first new Clay County community in more than 10 years

PulteGroup announces sales in Bradley CreekPulteGroup. PulteGroup has announced sales at Bradley Creek in Green Cove Springs. The new one- and two-story single-family homes are being built on a 60-foot homesite. There are 12 different floor plans, ranging in size from 1,590 square feet to 4,077 square feet. Each home will have three to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages. Four model homes are under construction and opening in the fall. New homes begin in the mid $300,000s.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Swinging for a cause

Palatka community helping former Palatka softball player cope with cancer. Seeing a friend and former teammate struggling, her community and her teammates came to her rescue. When former Palatka High softball player Terri Freeman, now 37, was diagnosed with breast cancer,…
PALATKA, FL
Putnam County Legal Notices 071222

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF SALLY SUZZETTE FONTAINE A/K/A SALLY S. FONTAINE AND SALLY FONTAINE, Deceased. The administration of the estate of SALLY SUZZETTE FONTAINE A/K/A SALLY S. FONTAINE AND SALLY FONTAINE, deceased, whose date of death was...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Luxury apartments coming to former Regal Cinemas site

Weeks after a longtime Beach Boulevard multiplex came down, a new project is starting to go up. Construction is underway for Presidium Regal Apartments, a gated, 334-unit luxury apartment community at 14051 Beach Blvd. on the 15-acre tract that served as the home of Regal Beach Boulevard for 24 years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Station at San Marco construction begins

Construction has begun at 1230 Hendricks Avenue in the San Marco area on the Station at San Marco — a mixed-use development including a residential complex featuring 345 apart-ments and residential amenities, a six-story parking structure and 5,000 square feet of retail space. The development sits on 3.3 acres...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Board candidates square off

It was a packed house at the Bostwick Community Center as Putnam County Commission candidates introduced themselves to northeast Putnam voters Monday evening. Several candidates, in the question-and…
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Curtis M. (Mike) Coulliette

Curtis M. (Mike) Coulliette, 59, born and raised in Palatka, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Mike loved to work with flowers, fish, and travel. He was a veteran who served aboard the USS John…
PALATKA, FL

