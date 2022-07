As Major League Baseball pauses for the All-Star Break, let’s break to talk about an All-Star for the ages, fireballer Nolan Ryan. The Hall of Fame pitcher holds a number of records that many experts believe will never be broken, including seven career no hitters and 5,714 total strikeouts, almost a thousand more than the guy at number two on that rarified list—Randy Johnson.

MLB ・ 18 MINUTES AGO