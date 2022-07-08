Amid rumor, Jordan Spieth tweets that he is 'not in discussions with LIV'

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Tiger Woods is getting in his steps ahead of the 150th Open. At about 7 p.m. local time Saturday, Woods and Justin Thomas headed out onto the Old Course with just a couple of clubs. Their mere presence transformed what had been a tranquil evening into a must-see event on the eve of this historic Open. Down the first fairway, photographers sprinted into position to snap photos of the 15-time major champion making his triumphant return to the home of golf, perhaps, at age 46, for the final time as a non-ceremonial golfer. In the fading daylight, Woods walked all 18 holes, spending most of his time putting and trying a variety of shots around the green to get a feel for the already baked turf. What began as a crowd of a couple dozen (plus a few dogs and maintenance workers in buggies) swelled to about a hundred awestruck onlookers when the group finished up on 18, at about 10:30 p.m.

