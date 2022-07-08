ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid rumor, Jordan Spieth tweets that he is 'not in discussions with LIV'

By Max Schreiber
Golf Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Spieth has shut down a report from Golf Monthly that said he was in talks with and considering an offer from LIV Golf....

www.golfchannel.com

#Liv#Rumor#Golf Monthly#Liv Golf#Saudi
