Missourians have been paying a 2.5-cent tax at the pump since October 1, 2021, but if you have been diligent about saving receipts, you can file for a refund. The worksheet to file for a rebate asks for dates, seller names, and the quantity of gallons purchased- all of which can be found on your saved receipts. It is not necessary to include the physical receipts in your claim, but the DOR requests filers to retain them for three years.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO