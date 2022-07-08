ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gouverneur, NY

Patricia “Pat” Hilts, 76, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Pat” Hilts, 76, passed away...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Roxanne Pitts, 60, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Roxanne Pitts, 60, of Water Street, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert Graves, 73, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Robert Graves age 73 passed away at his residence on July 5, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Juanita Louise Hogaboom, 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Juanita Louise Hogaboom, age 83, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home. Predeceased by her husband Harold S. Hogaboom and their son Brian, she is survived by her 7 children, Juanita Corey, Francis Marshall, Joan Badour, Malcolm Wright, Alan Wright, Caren Gaines and Cathy Mart as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4th, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1951, in New York City, daughter of John and Dorothy (Wagner) Arnold. Dottie graduated from Clarkstown North Senior High School in 1969, SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1973, and Elmira College with a Master’s Degree in Reading in 1977.She made a career as a reading teacher, beginning at Vernon Verona Sherrill School District before moving to Sackets Harbor Central School. She spent many years at General Brown Central School District, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Gouverneur, NY
State
New York State
Gouverneur, NY
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, formerly of Watertown

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (WWNY) - Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, of Pawtucket , RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 5,2022 at Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island. He was born in Tupper Lake, NY on March 16,1963 and was the son of David and Anne (Wells) Poirier. Kevin graduated from Watertown High School in 1981 and then moved to Boston Ma to pursue his love of music. He was a very talented songwriter and drummer for his band Harlequin 3D . He then met his Wife Annette and became a dedicated family man. He went on to become an amazing carpenter working for Aluma built and New pro until he became disabled. He also did some work on the side. Everywhere we look his work was his trademark as he did work for his family often and had his own special finishing touches. He very much looked forward to fishing with his father and brothers as well.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Arthur J. Barnitt Jr., 67, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - On July 7th 2022 , Arthur J. Barnitt Jr. died in his home in Chaumont, NY at the age of 67. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Artie is survived by his bother Bob (Lisa) Barnitt of Paradise Valley, AZ, his...
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

Charles “Chuck” R. Perry Jr., 58, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” R. Perry Jr., 58, of Waddington, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Charles was born December 23, 1963, in Canton, son of Charles R. and Judy Ann (Bigwarfe) Perry. He attended Morley...
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Spoker Ride marks 20th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bicyclists from all over will be converging on Sackets Harbor later this month for the 20th annual Spoker Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center. Spoker Ride organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St James Church
wwnytv.com

Gary Hamilton, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Gary Hamilton, of Prospect Circle, Massena are saddened to inform the community by his untimely passing. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena. A full obituary will follow.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa, passed away July 8, 2022. Mrs. Skelton resided in Watertown most of her life until September 2008 when she moved with her son to his Hyde Lake home near Theresa. Born November 11, 1923, in Watertown, a daughter of...
THERESA, NY
wwnytv.com

Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of the Cobb Road died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Emergency Room at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY. Mr. Wheeler was born on March 22, 1935. A full obituary will be published soon. Arrangements are...
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, formerly of Broadway Ave. W., Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since 2018. Eileen was born in Canton June 6, 1926, daughter of Clarence J. and Catherine Boyle Leonard. She was...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, formerly of Wellesley Islands and Watertown

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, Charlotte, North Carolina, passed peacefully on June 7, 2022. She is survived by her two sons: John, wife Amy and son Nolan; and Crispin, wife Carmin Wingeier and children Audrey and Braden Hanson. Prior to moving to Charlotte in 1999, Mary Lou resided on Wellesley Island and in Watertown, New York.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Wayne F. Izzo, 79, of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Wayne F. Izzo, age 79 of Morristown, formally of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday (July 15, 2022) at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Lay Speaker Joan Merritt officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg’s goal for 911 dispatches falls short, says city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s goal of getting St. Lawrence County to handle dispatching its police 911 calls is falling short, according to City Manager Stephen Jellie. As of July 1, Jellie said 911 police calls on the overnight shift would bypass Ogdensburg and go to county dispatch...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County Humane Society: Loveable Nugs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nugs is a senior dog but still has plenty of love to give. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says Nugs’ owner moved out of state and left her behind in the apartment. She was found about a week later. Now the...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Workers create temporary entrance at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance. The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days. Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for...
wwnytv.com

Elaine G. Langford, 90, formerly of Massena

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Elaine G. Langford, age 90, formerly of Massena, passed away on Monday June 27, 2022 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte, NC. Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY. Family and friends may be received on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral at 1:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. The burial committal will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Norfolk to follow immediately after the funeral service.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Oscar the cat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Oscar is a kitty with special needs. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said Oscar has tested positive for both feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus. Because feline leukemia is contagious, it’s difficult to house him at the shelter, and it’s best if he...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Safety First: The message sounding through Brownville community at helmet handout

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Strapping up for safety! The Town of Brownville Joint Fire District gave out bike helmets on Sunday, dozens of them. The bike helmets were donated at a vigil for 14-year old Caleb Weygandt. Caleb passed away a week ago after a bike crash with a truck towing a trailer. Fire officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
BROWNVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy