NHTSA to investigate Florida Tesla crash that killed 2

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man who killed an Arizona elementary school teacher after she bailed him out of jail is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. Charlie Malzahn, 32, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder, abandonment of a body and other charges in the death of Cathryn Gorospe. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff. Prosecutors agreed to drop capital punishment as a sentencing option for Malzahn in exchange for his pleas. Gorospe, 44, went missing in October 2017 after posting bond for Malzahn, who was jailed in Coconino County and had at least three prior felony convictions for crimes that spanned the state. She put up her house as collateral and had hoped to help Malzahn curb drug addictions and straighten out his life.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 28 MINUTES AGO