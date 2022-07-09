NHTSA to investigate Florida Tesla crash that killed 2
By TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer
WRAL News
3 days ago
DETROIT — The U.S. government's auto safety watchdog is sending investigators to another Tesla crash, this time one that killed two people along Interstate 75 in Florida. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the Wednesday crash into the back...
Two people were arrested after lighting a man on fire on Thursday night, according to the Sanger Police Department. Patricia Castillo, 48, and Leonard Hawkins, 43, both of Sanger, were booked into the Fresno County Jail for attempted murder, arson and conspiracy charges after police say Castillo poured gasoline on a man and lit him on fire.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a controversial bill this week that prohibits people from recording a police officer within 8 feet. The governor and the bill's sponsor, state Rep. John Kavanagh, claim it will protect law enforcement officers and keep them focused on their jobs. Opponents claim it violates the First Amendment, is intentionally vague, and gives police too much discretion.
A California mother of two was arrested after she instructed her younger child to get a gun during a police welfare check at her home, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a domestic dispute Thursday amid reports of a man and woman arguing. When they arrived, they met 29-year-old Brittany Coney, the sheriff's department said.
PITTSBURG -- Authorities in the East Bay on Sunday instructed people to stop flying drones in the area of the Marsh Fire in Pittsburg due to air support that was being provided to fight the fire.A tweet from Contra Costa Fire Sunday morning requested the grounding of all drones within a five mile radius of fire near 700 block of Willow Pass Road that roared back to life Saturday due to high winds. While crews had stopped the spread of the fire by Saturday evening, it was continuing to produce smoke that was blowing into Antioch, impacting air quality Sunday...
Gov. Gavin Newsom spent the week of July Fourth vacationing with his family in Montana, where his wife’s parents own a ranch. This should be an entirely unremarkable fact. But it generated news last week because Montana is on the long list of states to which California has banned state government-funded travel in protest against anti-LGBTQ state laws. Of course, Newsom was on a personal vacation, not government business, so the trip was not paid for by the state. But that didn’t stop critics from calling Newsom a hypocrite because he typically travels with a security detail whose expenses are paid with state funds.
NAPA - A car fire on Rimrock Drive in Napa was fully contained before being able to spread beyond an acre, according to a Facebook post by the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The fire occurred early Wednesday after a Rolls Royce Silver Spur suffered currently undetermined mechanical issues while driving on Rimrock Drive.
VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man who killed an Arizona elementary school teacher after she bailed him out of jail is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. Charlie Malzahn, 32, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder, abandonment of a body and other charges in the death of Cathryn Gorospe. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff. Prosecutors agreed to drop capital punishment as a sentencing option for Malzahn in exchange for his pleas. Gorospe, 44, went missing in October 2017 after posting bond for Malzahn, who was jailed in Coconino County and had at least three prior felony convictions for crimes that spanned the state. She put up her house as collateral and had hoped to help Malzahn curb drug addictions and straighten out his life.
