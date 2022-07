When a restaurant group has a popular franchise, as is the case with Siena Tavern and Bar Siena, two popular Italian American restaurants in River North and the West Loop, expansion seems the next logical move. The owners of DineAmic Hospitality had been pondering a second Bar Siena for several years, but the pandemic thwarted and then delayed their plans. But now it is finally opening, not in the city, but in Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie.

SKOKIE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO