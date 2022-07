Luka Doncic tried turning up the heat on the Dallas Mavericks front office with his recent comments on the need for more offseason moves to help build this team into a title contender. The Mavericks are going to go as far as Luka Doncic can take them. He has proven that he can take them up until the Western Conference Finals, but the team needs to do more to build a contending team around them.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO