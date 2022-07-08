Darren Oved: A Litigation Lion & New York's Finest Attorney

This stunning home in Brooklyn, New York, has 1,872 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Behzad Amiri. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The wall of glass and further western exposure along with the high ceilings create the perfect proportions for todays living and allow for just fantastic light throughout the day and seasons. All of this in the perfect open floor plan that leads to a large living room and dining area that can easily seat ten or more. To make things even sweeter, there is a full laundry area, plenty of closets, a beautifully designed half bath off the main entertaining area and even easily accessible storage in the cellar. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Ft. of roof terrace and storage. The primary suite here is truly a spa like retreat with a gracious walk in closet, ample bedroom with southern light and an even more gracious primary bath with two showers, two vanities and even better, a steam room built in.

