ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Darren Oved: A Litigation Lion & New York's Finest Attorney

newyorkcitynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccess is not random. It is the culmination of time, effort, energy and expense. And in Darren Oved's case, it took a lot of each to reach a lot of success. Mr. Oved is a highly skilled and renowned litigator in the boutique New York litigation law firm he co-founded, Oved...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Chief judge of top New York court to leave at end of August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The chief judge of New York's Court of Appeals announced Monday she will step down after more than six years presiding at the state’s highest court and overseeing the state court system. Judge Janet DiFiore, 66, said in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Morristown, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Steiner
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Paolo Maldini
Person
Andriy Shevchenko
Person
Vince Camuto
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Times

Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound

Richard Gere spent decades compiling his 49-acre compound outside New York City. Now, the actor has sold it for $24.15 million. The star of such films as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” bought the first piece of the property for $1.51 million in 1986 and, in the years since, scooped up neighboring parcels, creating a haven complete with a Colonial-style mansion, a handful of guesthouses and a stable. He put it on the market last year for $28 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Report: Cuomo wrongly used state resources to promote book

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo improperly used state resources for a book he received $5.1 million to write, according to a report by a law firm. New York's soon-to-be-disbanded ethics commission, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, voted Thursday to make the report public. It had sought the investigation by the law firm to learn more about how the book deal was approved and the role played by the commission itself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Lion#Ny Magazine#Success#Iron Chef America
Robb Report

The NYC Landmark Once Coveted by Con Artist Anna Delvey Hits the Market for $135 Million

Click here to read the full article. Netflix bingers might recognize the New York landmark, 281 Park Avenue South, as the building that took down scammer socialite Anna Delvey.   Listed by Official, the infamous venue, formerly known as the Church Missions House, is back on the market for $135 million as reported by Curbed. That’s $3,000 per square foot and almost three times the asking price Aby Rosen’s RFR Realty paid when it purchased the property in 2014. Built in the 19th century, the six-story building boasts an intricate exterior with stained glass windows, ornate limestone and lots of Gothic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Brooklyn, New York, Home With 1,872 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $3 Million

This stunning home in Brooklyn, New York, has 1,872 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Behzad Amiri. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The wall of glass and further western exposure along with the high ceilings create the perfect proportions for todays living and allow for just fantastic light throughout the day and seasons. All of this in the perfect open floor plan that leads to a large living room and dining area that can easily seat ten or more. To make things even sweeter, there is a full laundry area, plenty of closets, a beautifully designed half bath off the main entertaining area and even easily accessible storage in the cellar. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Ft. of roof terrace and storage. The primary suite here is truly a spa like retreat with a gracious walk in closet, ample bedroom with southern light and an even more gracious primary bath with two showers, two vanities and even better, a steam room built in.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
mansionglobal.com

A Sprawling Hudson Yards Penthouse 1,000 Feet Above Manhattan

Usually even the most luxe New York City apartments have some space constraints, but not this penthouse at 35 Hudson Yards. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom apartment has just over 10,000 square feet of interior space and a 450-square-foot terrace—a true rarity for an apartment perched so high above the city.
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

New York Governor Candidate Andrew Giuliani Claims Vaccine Discrimination By Yet Another TV Outlet

Click here to read the full article. New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani won’t get a shot. But he wants television to give him a shot at convincing voters. Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, claims that New York’s local news station, NY1, barred him from their studios for the next gubernatorial debate because he’s unvaccinated. Last week, CBS also barred Andrew Giuliani from their studio debate because of his vaccination status. Andrew Giuliani says he should be allowed to debate rival candidates Lee Zeldin, Harry Wilson and Rob Astorino. He proposed a neutral location or in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy