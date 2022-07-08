Form 3 MIDWEST HOLDING INC. For: Jul 01 Filed by: MALONEY DANIEL SCOTT

Discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) stock has fallen (-41%) on the year. The popular specialty value retailer sells everything from clothing, home products, candy, toys and games to household products, cosmetics, and accessories for $5 or less. The Company caters to consumers seeking a reprieve from record-high inflation. Five Below is undergoing its Triple Double strategy program. The retailer expects half its stores will be remodeled under the new Five Beyond format by the end of fiscal 2022. The macro-environment is expected to remain challenging with supply chain disruption, logistics costs and inflationary pressures as it lowered forward guidance for the year.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO