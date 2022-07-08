ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Form 3 MIDWEST HOLDING INC. For: Jul 01 Filed by: MALONEY DANIEL SCOTT

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The option vests in equal installments on the second and fourth anniversaries...

www.streetinsider.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Weatherford International plc Announces Redemption of $50 million principal amount of its 11.0% senior notes due December 1, 2024

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced it intends to use cash on hand to redeem $50 million principal amount of its 11.0% senior notes due December 1, 2024 on August 10, 2022 (the "Unsecured Notes"). Girish Saligram, President and...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Slumped 18.6% in June

Ford's total sales fell in May, but it was still the top performer in the industry. The automaker beat the industry again in June, and its electric vehicle sales continue to rise. The market, though, is scared of betting on a cyclical stock amid fears of a looming recession. You’re...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Crushed the Market This Week

This is the second time in a month the prognosticator has lifted his target. Since it's a discount retailer, Ollie's business should be resilient in the face of an economic slowdown. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Yatsen Holding Stock Soared Today

Shares are rebounding after collapsing through most of the last year. Investors are hopeful that the business will recover from pressures brought on by pandemic lockdowns in China. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Volcon Shares Are Soaring Today

Volcon Inc VLCN has received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders, which, if finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue following delivery. The company opened pre-production orders for its first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV, the Stag, for its dealers beginning June 27. The company plans to...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For July 12, 2022

• AngioDynamics ANGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $83.25 million. • SemiLEDs LEDS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • PepsiCo PEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $19.51 billion. Companies Reporting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What To Know About Citigroup's Downgrade of Becton, Dickinson

Citigroup downgraded its rating of Becton, Dickinson BDX to Sell with a price target of $235.00, changing its price target from $265.00 to $235.00. Shares of Becton, Dickinson are trading down 0.77% over the last 24 hours, at $243.77 per share. A move to $235.00 would account for a 3.6%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 22.0% to $0.18 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Inpixon's stock is 13.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 458.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. Diebold...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Pinterest Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Pinterest is trading at rock-bottom prices, despite an enormous opportunity ahead. However, the social media company has struggled lately, and it won't be easy to maneuver its way to success. In the end, the appeal of PINS stock is based on your personal risk tolerance. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Medallion Financial Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Medallion Financial To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Medallion...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Ford Motor

Within the last quarter, Ford Motor F has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ford Motor. The company has an average price target of $15.29 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $10.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Read Why This Analyst Remains Bullish On Mexico-Based Betterware

Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Eric M. Beder has reiterated the Buy rating on Betterware de Mexico SAB De CV BWMX with a price target of $30. The analyst noted two key trends, newness and better pricing power, have continued to gain momentum and resonate with the July catalog. The...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Five Below Stock is a Recession Play

Discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) stock has fallen (-41%) on the year. The popular specialty value retailer sells everything from clothing, home products, candy, toys and games to household products, cosmetics, and accessories for $5 or less. The Company caters to consumers seeking a reprieve from record-high inflation. Five Below is undergoing its Triple Double strategy program. The retailer expects half its stores will be remodeled under the new Five Beyond format by the end of fiscal 2022. The macro-environment is expected to remain challenging with supply chain disruption, logistics costs and inflationary pressures as it lowered forward guidance for the year.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

GameStop CFO Fired Amid Cost-Cutting Drive

GameStop Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero was fired from the video-game retailer amid a cost-cutting drive that has followed a hiring spree in the last 18 months. Recupero had served as CFO since June 2021 and will be replaced by Chief Accounting Officer Diana Jajeh. In a letter to employees,...
BUSINESS

