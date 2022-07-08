ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, VA

Lawrenceville VFD report approved

By From staff reports
Brunswicktimes Gazette
 3 days ago

LAWRENCEVILLE – Allison Thomas, 1st Lieutenant, Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department, submitted the report for May to the Lawrenceville Town Council. Volunteers responded to 28 calls,...

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Murder under Investigation

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at approximately11:11 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a shooting had occurred on Rose Drive near Mallard Crossing in Lawrenceville, Virginia. Deputies, along with Emergency Medical personnel quickly responded to the area. A single male victim was located lying on the side of the roadway suffering from injuries associated with a gun shot wound. The victim was identified as Keon Lee Singleton, 18, of White Plains, Virginia and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and the victim was transported to Richmond for autopsy.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Shooting Results in Vehicle Crash

Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting accident that resulted in a vehicle crash in North Henrico. Sunday July 10 police were called to the 500 block of North Road to investigate a vehicle crash involving gunfire. Officers learned from witnesses at the scene that a suspect had gotten...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Teen dies following Saturday shooting in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE — On Saturday, at approximately 11:11 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a shooting had occurred on Rose Drive near Mallard Crossing in Lawrenceville. Deputies, along with emergency medical personnel quickly responded to the area. A single male victim was located lying on the side of the roadway suffering from injuries associated with a gun shot wound. The victim was identified as Keon Lee Singleton, 18, of White Plains, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and the victim was transported to Richmond for autopsy.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Meth, marijuana seized after crash

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. Detective C. Batchelor attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation in the area of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and Virginia Avenue. The driver, later identified as Jalen Garner, 26, of...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Lawrenceville, VA
Crime & Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Section of Chesterfield road to close for pipe repairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pipe replacement project in Chesterfield County will close a section of Old Gun Road near Cherokee Road on Monday and Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will need to close Old Gun Road (Route 673) near Cherokee Road (Route 704) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 11 and July 12 for the project. Despite the work, VDOT says local property owners will have full access while the project is underway.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfd#Hazardous Material#Mutual Aid#Lawrenceville Vfd
WTVR CBS 6

Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed early Monday morning at a Chesterfield apartment complex. Matthew J. Tommaso, 33, died in an apparent shooting along the 4000 block of Chippendale Court at the Belmont Hills Apartments, according to Chesterfield Police. Tommaso's address was listed along the same block. "Around...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

HCSO seeks information on cash register theft

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering which occurred July 4 at Information Grocery located at the intersection Highway 158 and Thelma Road. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said the business’s cash register was stolen. Surveillance video revealed two individuals wearing camouflage pants, hats, and gloves...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

July 4 high-speed pursuit yields wanted man

Shortly after 8 a.m. on July 4, units from the Sussex County Sheriff’s offices initiated pursuit of a red 2000 model Jeep Cherokee for an illegal U-turn, according to information from Sussex Authorities. While the deputy made contact, the driver fled the traffic stop. Reaching speeds in excess of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

Commissioners appoint Davis as county sheriff

Halifax County commissioners this morning appointed former Enfield town administrator Tyree Davis to fill the unexpired term of Wes Tripp as the new county sheriff. Tripp’s retirement was effective July 1 but his elected term does not expire until the first Monday in December, County Attorney Glynn Rollins told the board.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

High speed chase results in capture of shooter

An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a Mobil home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WNCT

Two teens shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police were investigating a shooting that sent two 18-year-olds to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two teens, who were not identified, with gunshot wounds. Officials believe the shooting happened one block over on Windsor Drive.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Woman injured in Petersburg shooting Saturday night

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is hurt after a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night. According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers were notified that a person had been shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street at 9:46 P.M. The victim was located and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
PETERSBURG, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Lawrenceville council adopts FY2022-2023 Budget

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Lawrenceville Town Council adopted the FY2022-2023 Budget at the May meeting. The budget includes a 9.09% water and sewer rate increase, 10% garbage rate increase and there will be no tax rate increase. Council held a public hearing on the proposed rate increases and no one spoke in opposition.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy