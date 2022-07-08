Lawrenceville VFD report approved

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at approximately11:11 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a shooting had occurred on Rose Drive near Mallard Crossing in Lawrenceville, Virginia. Deputies, along with Emergency Medical personnel quickly responded to the area. A single male victim was located lying on the side of the roadway suffering from injuries associated with a gun shot wound. The victim was identified as Keon Lee Singleton, 18, of White Plains, Virginia and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and the victim was transported to Richmond for autopsy.

LAWRENCEVILLE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO