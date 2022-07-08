ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Firefighter Robert Loviscek honored with procession Friday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana

By Jeremy Hogan
bloomingtonian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA procession for Bloomington Fire Department Firefighter Robert Loviscek rolled from Indianapolis to Bloomington, Friday afternoon. “Visitation, on July 12, 2022 at...

bloomingtonian.com

Comments / 1

WRTV

Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Bloomington firefighter

BLOOMINGTON — A longtime firefighter, Marine veteran and community member was recognized Friday after he became a tissue donor. Robert Loviscek Jr. of Bloomington died unexpectedly on July 5. He was a Bloomington firefighter for over 20 years. “Bob Loviscek exemplified the qualities of dedication, professionalism, and selflessness that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Additional construction projects coming to I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42 and the 29 mile marker will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLKY.com

Father dies after boat capsizes in southern Indiana

LEXINGTON, Ind. — According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a Scottsburg man is dead after his boat capsized in a private pond near Lexington on Sunday morning. Just after 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a call of a possible drowning in the 4200 block of South Pleasant...
WTHR

1 dead, 3 others injured in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Johnson County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in Greenwood. According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, a box truck was stopped to make a delivery for Home Depot at a home in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, near State Road 135, shortly after 9 a.m.
GREENWOOD, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

3 injured in Morgan County crash

CENTERTON, Indiana — Three people were injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 67 near Centerton in Morgan County. According to the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, two women and a man were in the car when it went off the road near Herath Lane shortly before 4:15 a.m.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

112th Safe Haven Baby Box installed in southern Indiana

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Mothers in Scottsburg, Indiana, have a way to safely surrender their newborn baby. Scott County EMS blessed the 85th Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana on July 7. In total, Safe Haven has installed and blessed 112 baby boxes across America. This latest installment comes after...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Inside Indiana Business

State plans new I-65 exit near Boone County’s innovation district

With an effort to develop an innovation and research district in central Boone County underway, the state’s transportation agency is pushing ahead with plans for an Interstate 65 exit at West County Road 300 North that would serve the sprawling project. The Indiana Department of Transportation is also planning...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Donna Sue Richie

Donna Sue Richie, 67, of Bedford passed away Oct. 30, 2021. She was born on October 18, 1954, and was a 1972 graduate of Bedford High School and was then known as Donna Phipps. Donna was preceded in death by her mother Janet (Jenkins) Eagan, stepfathers Clyde Phipps and Clovis Eagan and one sister; Cathy McFarland.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Claude L. Anderson

Claude L. Anderson, 81, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 6:27 a.m. at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Bedford on November 29, 1940, to Harold and Evelyn (Parker) Anderson. Claude married Carolyn Shelton Anderson in 2000 and she survives. Claude retired from GM Powertrain in Bedford after 41 and half years, he was a member of the UAW Local #440 in Bedford and Crossroads Community Church, and he was a member of the Hoosier Hills Ham Radio Club and the Lawrence County Search and Rescue, he loved hunting and fishing.
BEDFORD, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s teacher shortage has some schools scrambling

Matt Shockley needs two math teachers and has zero applicants. Shockley is principal of Avon High School, located 14 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Avon students return to school at the end of this month. If Shockley can’t fill those positions, class sizes could increase, or students might be left with a long-term substitute who may not be qualified to teach the subject.
AVON, IN

