Employers Bolstering Health Benefits in Competitive Market

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) today announced the US recipients of the Global Equal Opportunities Advancement Scholarship for 2022. Four local students have each been awarded $5,000 renewable scholarships to apply to college tuition and expenses, along with internship and mentoring opportunities at Natixis IM. Launched in 2020, the Global Equal Opportunities Advancement scholarship program supports Natixis IM's broader efforts to increase diversity at the firm and within the financial services industry by attracting, inspiring and developing underrepresented groups to consider careers in financial services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005834/en/

