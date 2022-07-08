Adams Avenue Theater To Debut This Fall

Photo: Official

The 20s-era building and former theater turned fabric store will soon revert back to a gathering space in the community of Normal Heights. Adams Avenue Theater will revamp the 6,100 square-foot building on Adams Avenue in view of the Normal Heights neighborhood sign.

The restoration project is led by local design and event production firm To Be Designed. The historic building formerly known as the Carteri Theatre is promised to become a new gathering space and hub for the community of Normal Heights.

With capacity for 298 guests, their Website proposes a number of uses for the space including movie nights, comedy shows and performances, community fitness classes, plus private gatherings such as weddings and corporate events.

Among the amenities at Adams Avenue Theater listed on their website are a Speakeasy-style bar, a Projector Wall, Surround Sound capabilities, and an onsite event concierge.

A rep from To Be Designed was unavailable to comment on the current progress of the project but the marquee on Adams Street states the theater will open Fall 2022. Visit the Adams Avenue Theater Website for more information and booking inquiries.