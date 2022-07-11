ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville to host summit on active mobility, transportation safety

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Registration is underway for a statewide conference on active transportation and safety expected to bring widely recognized experts and advocates to Greenville in October.

The 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit, scheduled Oct. 27-29 at the East Carolina Heart Institute, will feature an internationally recognized transportation analyst and several national advocates for transportation safety, active mobility, and walkable communities, BikeWalk NC announced Friday.

David Zipper, visiting fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government will kick off the summit with a discussion, the announcement said. It will focus on why communities should shift their focus from large, expensive, high-tech solutions to simple, cost-effective, easily-implemented ones that could quickly improve the road safety of active transportation users.

Joel Feldman, the founder of End Distracted Driving and a nationally known advocate who lost a daughter to distracted driving, will address effective interventions for minimizing distracted driving. In addition, Melody Warnick, author of “This is Where You Belong,” will speak on the role community walkability plays in establishing a sense of place, and Faye Paige Edwards, a long-time GirlTrek community organizer, will reflect on mobilizing communities, and especially women of color, to improve community health through walking.

The Summit will also feature local leaders such as Sheriff Paula Dance and Dr. Andrea Oliver, with virtual Pre-Summit presentations from national delegates of America Walks, League of American Bicyclists, AARP’s Livable Communities and the National Council on Independent Living.

In collaboration with the Town of Winterville, AARP and other community partners, BikeWalk NC will also dedicate the first permanent traffic garden in eastern North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29.

This Summit is being held in collaboration with the City of Greenville and its volunteer planning team.

“We see this statewide summit as a forum for sharing plans and policies about how to make transportation safe for all users,” said Terry Lansdell of BikeWalk NC. “The goal is to foster and energize collaboration on safe active mobility in communities across North Carolina.”

In order to create a fully accessible experience, the NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit will offer a Choose Your Price option and will live stream most of its sessions for virtual attendees, Friday’s announcement said.

For more information or to register, visit BikeWalkNC.org and select the “Summit” tab or contact Trish Farnham at programs@bikewalknc.org.

The summit is underwritten in part by NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
