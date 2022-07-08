Kraken select David Goyette with the No. 61 overall pick
By danmorse
davyjoneslockerroom.com
4 days ago
With their fourth and final pick in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Kraken took another forward — David Goyette from the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves. Goyette led all OHL rookies in scoring with 33 goals and 40 assists for 73 points in 2021-22. He was...
Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what he called “a pretty uncomfortable year.” Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
The Los Angeles Kings are bringing back a valuable veteran defenseman. Alexander Edler signed a one-year, league-minimum $750,000 extension to stay in Southern California, per the team. The 35+ contract also has the potential to earn Edler an additional $750,000 in games played bonuses. Edler, 36, spent his first NHL...
Comments / 0