Betty Jean Oliver

(Age 32, of Crofton) Funeral service will be Wednesday July 13th at 12noon at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
(Age 92, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday July 13th at 10am at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Details have been released on a head-on collision from Monday afternoon on West Seventh Street that sent one driver to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 26-year old Wesley Benson of Springfield, Tennessee didn’t stop at the stop sign at Princeton Road and West Seventh Street, colliding head-on with a westbound car on Seventh operated by 53-year old Willie Crenshaw of Cadiz.
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on West Seventh Street at Dink Embry’s Buttermilk Road. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Martin Lopez says preliminary investigation determined one car was headed west on Seventh just before 3 p.m. approaching the intersection with Princeton Road and the other car was attempting to enter Seventh from Princeton Road when they collided head-on.
Jennie Stuart Health has announced its next chief financial officer from within. Mark Laramee is taking over the position in a full-time capacity, according to a news release, which says he joined Jennie Stuart as its Controller in August 2014 and most recently served as vice president of finance. He has been integral within the organization’s Finance Department the past eight years and brings over two decades of experience into the role.
Country music singer and songwriter Brice Long was back in his native Christian County at the Historic Alhambra Theatre with several songwriter friends Saturday night for the annual Back2Back Foundation concert fundraiser. The foundation helps families in need in Christian, Todd and Trigg counties have a better Christmas each year...
Sounds at Six is returning to downtown Hopkinsville this Friday night. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says there will be food, fun and live music from the Jason Montgomery Band starting at 6 on Founders Square. You can find more information on the event Facebook page.
The Clarksville Police Department is inviting the public to a combined “First Responders Back to School Bash” on July 30. It will be at the Park Lane Church of Nazarene at 225 Cunningham Lane from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. and everyone is welcome, according to a news release.
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for a short section of Madisonville Rd. (Hwy 41N). This advisory is for the section from 7085 Madisonville Rd going north to the intersection of Kelly Mount Zoar road (7525 Madisonville Rd). This advisory will likely be in place until Tuesday afternoon/evening.
Hopkinsville Public Works has announced it will begin milling and paving work on three city streets beginning Thursday. They include Cambridge Drive, Ashbury Circle and Millbrooke Drive from Cambridge to Pyle Lane. Public Works Director Mike Perry says operations will run weather permitting, and until complete. If you are a...
A woman who worked as a caretaker at a local facility for seniors was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges for alleged thefts from patients. The arrest warrant for 48-year old Julia Blane of Hopkinsville alleges that while working as a caretaker at a nursing home or assisted living facility, she removed a diamond wedding band from the finger of a 94-year old non-verbal patient and pawned it.
Madisonville Police have a new way to contact them in an emergency. Police now have a text to 9-1-1 feature available. However police ask that the texting feature is only used if calling 9-1-1 isn’t possible. More information about texting to 9-1-1 is posted on the Madisonville Police Facebook...
One of the suspects sought in connection with the November 28 fatal shooting incident on East Ninth Street near the Princess Theater has been arrested by the Hopkinsville Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Zamarius Humphries of Hopkinsville was booked in the Christian County Jail Monday morning and had been sought on warrants...
A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the 2006 murder and robbery of 84-year old Roscoe Mayes at a home on Greenville Road in Christian County and one of the other suspects may soon be able to bond out of jail. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year...
The Barkley Lake Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a section of northern Trigg County. It’s starts on KY 139 North at Countryside Mobile Home Park to Blue Springs Market and includes Hurricane Road from 139 to 778 and Blackhawk Road west of I-24. The advisory...
For the second time in the last few weeks, a squirrel in a substation knocked out power to much of Todd County Monday morning. About 5,000 Pennyrile Electric members in Todd County were without power for a little less than 30 minutes. Crews responded and restored service quickly.
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on multiple felony charges Sunday afternoon after he allegedly entered a South Jessup Street home, took a gun and pointed it at people. The arrest citation for 37-year old Antonio Artis alleges he entered the home unwelcomed and refused to leave. A woman inside pointed a gun at him and demanded that he go, but he allegedly took the gun from her and pointed it at the woman and then two people outside while threatening to shoot them.
A man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial at this time and he’s been ordered to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for further evaluation and treatment. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly...
Comments / 0