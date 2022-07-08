Betty Jean Oliver

Jennie Stuart Health has announced its next chief financial officer from within. Mark Laramee is taking over the position in a full-time capacity, according to a news release, which says he joined Jennie Stuart as its Controller in August 2014 and most recently served as vice president of finance. He has been integral within the organization’s Finance Department the past eight years and brings over two decades of experience into the role.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO