Haltom City, TX

2 Haltom City Officers Injured in Ambush Released From Hospital

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo officers injured in an ambush attack in Haltom City are out of the hospital, their long road to recovery paved with love and support from fellow officers. While it’s a long way from being all the way back, Haltom City police know just seeing two of their own wheeled out...

nypressnews.com

CBS DFW

Juvenile shot at apartment park in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound.   When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Historic Southside Pedestrian Shot at by Woman in SUV

A Fort Worth man was walking down East Leuda Street on Saturday when he says a woman in an SUV drove up, rolled down the window, and fired at him. The incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. The man, Derrick Montgomery, said it was a miracle he...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man shot, injured outside his Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a Fort Worth man was shot after reportedly hearing two people in his back yard Sunday night.At approximately 11:14 p.m. July 10, police were sent to the intersection of Val Verde and Columbus Trail in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a single gunshot wound to his ankle.Police said the victim lives in the 7800 block of Val Verde Trail and heard two people in his back yard. When the victim went outside to confront the two suspects, they fled on foot and the victim gave chase -- resulting in one suspect shooting and striking him.The victim was shortly taken to Harris Hospital in good condition and there are currently no suspects in custody, police said.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
City
North Richland Hills, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
City
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man, 18, Fatally Shot While in Line at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man Sunday night as he stood in line at a convenience store. Police said they were called to a shooting at the Time Saver convenience store on the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue at about 11:13 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

4-year-old dies after multiple dog bites

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog. Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog. The child was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Authorities Rule Home Shooting as Murder-Suicide

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of two people found shot in a Southlake home as a murder-suicide between a man and his wife. The Dallas Express reported that Southlake police found the couple dead at home in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after officers received a shooting report on July 5 at approximately 10:21 a.m.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Mother of 4-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out

OAK CLIFF, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The mother of a 4-year-old who died after being attacked by a friend's dogs on Saturday is speaking out. The mother of 4-year-old Lea Freeman told CBS 11 her daughter should still be alive. She said her daughter was excited to start kindergarten and instead of planning for school, she's now planning her daughter's funeral.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFAA

Fort Worth business owners say thieves stole and altered checks for thousands of dollars

FORT WORTH, Texas — Several Fort Worth business owners say thieves tried to steal tens of thousands of dollars by taking and altering checks they mailed. Jon Bonnell is the executive chef and owner at Bonnell’s Restaurant Group and oversees five restaurants in the area. About a week after he mailed 16 checks in late May, his wife noticed that one to a food distributor, for more than $25,000, had been adjusted with a new name as the payee and that it had been deposited at a drive-thru ATM.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

4-year-old girl dies after being bitten by dog in Dallas

DALLAS - A 4-year-old girl is dead after a dog attack in an Oak Cliff home. Dallas police said it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at a home on Bluffman Drive, which is in southeast Oak Cliff near Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart roads. Neighbors said a woman watching the...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Four Members of an Irving Family are Dead After a Car-Train Collision in Mexico

WFAA 8 News is reporting a car-train collision in Mexico claimed the lives of four family members from Irving. Chris Ahuyon, an Irving car mechanic, is married to Mercedes Borquez Ahuyon. They have four children. On the morning of June 26, Mercedes was on vacation with the kids and her mother Sofia Borquez in Chihuahua, Mexico. It was a trip they'd made many times before.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting in south Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police responded to a shooting at S. Polk Street and W. Keist Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m on July 8.Police said when they arrived to the location, they found a victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the suspect, police said. This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX

