Rochester, NY

News Release - RPO Outdoor Around the Town Concerts

Rochester, New York
 4 days ago

City of Rochester

News Release

(Friday, July 8, 2022) – Free, outdoor, classical music performances by various ensembles of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will take place throughout the city this month at the City’s Around the Town neighborhood ensemble concert series.

“RPO Around the Town concerts are an opportunity for families to get outside, meet their neighbors, and experience the joy of world class, classical music right in their back yards,” said Mayor Evans. “I’m proud to continue the City’s longstanding support of the RPO to provide these free, family-friendly, outdoor concerts for city residents.”

“We always look forward to our free July Around the Town performances,” said Curt Long, President and CEO of the RPO. “It’s a great chance for Rochester audiences to hear the talented musicians of the RPO performing fun and diverting programs in our parks and in our neighborhoods. We are also eagerly anticipating Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik leading the RPO in our inaugural free concert at Parcel 5 on July 8. Thank you to the City of Rochester for this continuing partnership that brings the sounds of the RPO out into the community.”

The schedule is as follows. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Residents who wish to sit down and watch are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket:

  • Tuesday, July 12: Southeast Quadrant: RPO Wind Quintet – Barrington Park “Park Avenue Green,” on the corner of Barrington Street and Park Avenue.
  • Tuesday, July 19: Northeast Quadrant: RPO String Quartet – Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center lawn, 500 Norton St.
  • Tuesday, July 26: Northwest Quadrant: RPO Brass Quintet - Maplewood Rose Garden Pavilion, 24 Driving Park Ave

The full schedule is available at www.cityofrochester.gov/aroundtownconcerts.

The Around the Town concert series is sponsored by Mayor Malik Evans and the City of Rochester and produced in partnership with the Maplewood Neighborhood Association, the Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood Association, the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance and the Park Avenue Neighborhood Association.

