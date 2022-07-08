News Release - City Releases RFP for Violence Prevention Programs

City of Rochester

(Friday, July 8, 2022) – The City of Rochester has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking multiple partner organizations to provide violence prevention programs and services. The City will conduct a virtual information session for organizations interested in responding to the RFP, 2 p.m., Monday, July 11. Registration is required at www.cityofrochester.gov/rocpeacecollective. The session will be recorded.

“I am calling on our community’s many experts and practitioners to join forces with us to do something creative, to take action, and implement programs, services, activities or events that can help us curtail the violence taking place in our city,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “We are committed to supporting and developing innovative and bold approaches with community partners.”

Organizations that are selected as partners will form a network of community providers working at the center of violence prevention. This network will be known as the Rochester Peace Collective. Members of the Collective will collaborate and break down silos with the objective of reducing violence in the city of Rochester.

The RFP and more information can be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/rocpeacecollective. The deadline for submitting proposals is August 15.

