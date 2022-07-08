“Empty the Shelter” Adoption Event at Animal Care Services

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, from July 11 – 31, 2022. As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part in taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees during this three-week event.

Schedule of events:

Adoptions: Monday – Saturday, July 11 – 31, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., adoption fees will be waived for pets with age-appropriate vaccines, microchips, and spay/neuter. These pets can be identified by the “green sleeve” on the informational kennel card. There will be a $25 adoption fee for other available pets.

Shampooch Dog Wash Day: Thursday, July 21, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., join Corpus Christi Animal Care Services by volunteering to pamper our shelter dogs with a bath! You do not have to be a current volunteer, just a love for animals! Volunteers must be 18 years & older, and/or a parent/guardian must accompany volunteers aged 14-17.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. To encourage more families to choose adoption, this lifesaving effort has helped more than 96,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 443 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

Adoption is a lifetime commitment. The BISSELL Pet Foundation and Corpus Christi Animal Care Services urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters

Media Contact: Brittany Schlacter | Marketing & PR Specialist | brittany.schlacter@bissell.com | 812.593.3296 or Corpus Christi Animal Care Services | 2626 Holly Rd. Corpus Christi, TX | ccacsrescues@cctexas.com | 361-826-4606