ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Something to Smile About: The Harlem Globetrotters head to Wild Adventures in Valdosta

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect for families and children of all...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valdostatoday.com

LHS season ticket renewal deadline looms

The wait for LHS football is almost over and that means season tickets must be renewed by July 13th. “The Lowndes Athletic Department reminds all Viking season ticket holders that Wednesday, July 13, 2022 is the deadline to renew your season tickets at Martin Stadium for the 2022 Viking football season. The ticket office is currently closed but will reopen on Monday July 11 at 9:00 am. Season ticket holders can reclaim their seats from 9:00 am till 4:30 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. veteran gives fellow vet life-saving gift

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia Veteran is helping a fellow veteran continue to fight for his life. All thanks to a different kind of sacrifice she made. Lindsay Gutierrez decided to give the gift of life after participating in the American Elegance pageant. During the pageant, she met a friend who was devastated about needing a kidney transplant.
NASHVILLE, GA
WCTV

EVENTS: What’s happening this weekend (07/09/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend. The Leon County High School choral department is bringing back to the stage the classic “Beauty and the Beast.” Performances start Friday and run through July 17. Friday and Saturday showtimes are at 7...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

South Ga. ‘you pick’ farms seeing lower customer traffic this year

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Bob Welker owns Berry Good Farms in Tifton. He’s heard from friends with businesses along the interstate that traffic on I-75 hasn’t slowed down much. To his local business, it has. He said that’s frustrating when he’s only a few miles from the interstate....
TIFTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
City
Harlem, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
Action News Jax

Teenager shot in Lake City while walking with friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a teenager was shot over the weekend. On Sunday, July 10 at 9:16 p.m., the Lake City Police Department was called to Northeast Fairview Street. As officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male shot in the leg.
LAKE CITY, FL
southgatv.com

Colquitt schools’ telehealth for students

MOULTRIE, GA – This coming school year, it will be easier for families to receive medical attention for a sick child at school. Every elementary school plus GEAR will have access to telehealth treatment for students in partnership with Colquitt Regional Medical Center physicians. School nurses have always provided on-site care for minor health needs of students and assisted with the daily management of existing medical conditions. The Packer Health Clinic program will add another layer of service that will benefit both the student and guardian.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Missing Valdosta man found

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Smith was found safe. The Valdosta Police Department needs the community's help locating a missing man. 70-year-old Jackie Smith was last seen mid-June in the 1700 Block of North Ashley Street. Smith is an African American male. He stands at 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds.
VALDOSTA, GA
WJBF.com

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 1-yr-old Lucas Horne found

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER ALERT, Georgia’s LEVI”S CALL, at the request of Coffee County Sheriffs Office. It has been reported that Lucas Elliot Horne, a 1-year-old biracial male child was abducted on July 11th at 1:30 a.m., by Joseph Michael Horne.
DOUGLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Harlem Globetrotters#Wild Adventures
WCJB

Shark attack victim takes first steps

KEATON BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage girl is taking her first steps again after surviving a vicious shark attack. Addison Beatha was scalloping last week at Keaton Beach. That’s when she got caught by surprise and a shark began biting her. After the shark attack, doctors tried to...
PERRY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WALB 10

GBI investigating Colquitt Co. death after body found

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators hope incoming test results help them determine whose body was found in Moultrie earlier this month and how the person died. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was called in to investigate after 11 a.m. on July 1. A body was found on...
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Suspect arrested in Valdosta homicide investigation

An arrest has been made in a Valdosta homicide investigation. On June 29, family members of 51-year-old Napoleon Ponder reported that they had not had any contact with Ponder for approximately one day. Information provided by the family led authorities to a residence in the 100 block of Baisden Avenue. Ponder was found deceased with gunshot wounds.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Two dead in Ray City shooting Thursday

An investigation is underway after two people were killed Thursday evening. The Lanier County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page that deputies and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into an incident that left two people dead near Courtney Way in Ray City. The GBI says...
RAY CITY, GA
douglasnow.com

15-year-old charged after attempting to stab father

A 14-year-old female was recently charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly got upset with her father and attempted to stab him with four kitchen knives. According to a Douglas Police Department incident report, on July 3 around 8:48 p.m., an officer responded to a residence on Pinecrest Drive after receiving a call regarding a domestic altercation. When the officer arrived, he spoke with the 33-year-old father who said that his 14-year-old daughter "became angry" after he took her phone, and began cussing at him.
DOUGLAS, GA
greenepublishing.com

Four minors arrested after shootout, high-speed chase

According to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle, a green Infinity SUV, while two remained in front. The two suspects approaching Watson's vehicle each pulled out black handguns. They proceeded to point them at Watson's head, while the suspect on the passenger's side entered the SUV. The remaining suspects then entered the vehicle's backseat and demanded Watson drive down Northwest 60th Drive, a secluded dead-end road. Watson pleaded with the suspects to take the SUV and let him go, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects in the backseat proceeded to beat Watson with the butt of a handgun, telling him: "Don't turn a robbery into a homicide." Once down Northwest 60th Drive, Watson was instructed to exit the vehicle, at which time one of the suspects exited the rear of the vehicle, got into the driver's seat, and fled the scene with Watson's SUV.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Two arrested following Monday morning shooting in Valdosta

Two individuals were arrested following a Monday morning shooting in Valdosta. Shortly before 6:30 A.M., on June 27, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Jane Street, after receiving a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers were stopped by a citizen who had...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter recognized for heroic actions

One Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter is being recognized for his heroic actions. Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter, Jacob Whiting was recognized on Monday at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Work Session, Commissioners and County leadership honored Whiting for "his skillful performance under dire circumstances and exemplary service during a time of need," says the Lowndes County Fire Rescue.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy