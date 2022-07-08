ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

20 Tampa Bay hotels and resorts offering beach and poolside day passes for locals

By Molly Ryan
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone are the days of sneaking past the front desk to use a hotel’s pool for the day, but we’re here to tell you, you’ve got options. Tampa Bay was recently ranked among the best areas for "pool lovers," and for good...

www.cltampa.com

stpetecatalyst.com

TradeWinds unveils plans for massive St. Pete Beach expansion

TradeWinds Island Resorts, the operator of the Island Grand and RumFish Beach Resort, will deliver a new upscale product along St. Pete Beach. The local resort operator has filed to construct new buildings, adding 650 guest rooms, new pools, retail and more that would allow the resort campus to attract a new demographic.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Tampa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tampa, Florida

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities or an opportunity to learn more about the area’s rich history, Tampa Florida has a lot to offer. You can check out the Tampa Bay History Center, which features three floors of exhibitions covering 12,000 years of the history of the region. You’ll also find state-of-the-art theaters and an extensive map gallery. This museum is free to enter and open year-round.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
thatssotampa.com

Flipn’ Fries Factory is a new paradise for potato lovers in Wesley Chapel

The time for loaded French fry lovers has come. Flip’n Fry Factory is the newest vendor set to join KRATE at The Grove on July 13. KRATE is a collection of fabulous food, drink, and retail concepts operating out of separate shipping containers with mural art on the side. The venue is also set for live music, watch parties, and family-friendly events.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
thatssotampa.com

Crabby’s on the Pass has the longest waterfront bar in the world

It’s time for a beach trip. Treasure Island is filled with kitschy Florida gems that will make residents feel like tourists. The beach bars, souvenir shops, mini golf courses, and indoor waves will fill you with bright eyed wonder at the Sunshine State. One spot in the area claims to have the longest waterfront bar in the world, it’s Crabby’s at the Pass (formerly Gator’s), a gem in John’s Pass Village.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
tampabayisawesome.com

8805 N Mulberry Street

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!! Welcome to this 2-bedroom 1 bathrooms home centrally located in the heart of Tampa,MOVE IN READY!!!! Bungalow styled home is sure to catch your eye with its oversized private lot, Step up into the cozy front porch , This bungalow is open floor plan,The open kitchen has eating area overlooking the Living Room perfect for your gatherings. The kitchen features upgraded light fixture, and stainless-steel,upgraded ,New light fixture through the house , the house bathrooms is updated,The extra space in the laundry room allows for other utilization for storage needs.The backyard is fantastic, with a ton of open space,The home's location is conveniently located close by to restaurants, dog parks, breweries/bars, downtown Tampa,Busch Garden and all major highways ,This is a great investment property or starter home.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Big mangrove snapper are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says there are more big mangrove snapper in Tampa Bay than he’s ever seen. Fish to 18 inches, which fall into the offshore category, have been around the bay reefs, rocks, bridge pilings and other structure. The Gandy Bridge has been particularly good. The cobia have been under the bridge, so he’s been fishing for them with large, live pinfish. On a recent trip, he had a 4-inch pinfish on a 5/0 hook in the water when a jumbo snapper came off the bottom and grabbed it. Typically, he’s been baiting the snapper with half-dollar-sized pinfish. Shrimp will work as well. He’s gone down to 20-pound mono leader and a #2 hook in the very clear water to draw more strikes. Capt. Chuck also is seeing large tarpon under the bridge. Snook and redfish action can be slow in the heat of the day, as the fish are retreating into the mangroves for shade. He’s logged water temperatures on the flats as high as 93 degrees. Mackerel are schooling in open waters.
TAMPA, FL
travelexperta.com

Inn On The Beach in St. Petersburg: An Amazing Surprise in Florida

Every year my family visits my parents in West Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays. During our four weeks of visiting we usually do one or two-family road trips around Florida, or the nearby States, and my husband and I always go away at least one time for a quick getaway to give my parents quality time with their grand-kiddies.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Reba McEntire will make tour stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Country Music star Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour stop in Tampa. REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT is coming to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said...
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

This Tampa house comes with a ready-to-move-in 'Treehouse boat'

A Tampa property that comes with a landlocked houseboat-turned Airbnb is now for sale in the Rocky Point area. Located at 6515 Dimarco Rd, the property actually consists of three homes, including a 2,400-square-foot main house, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a pool. It also features a duplex, that are both currently rented out.
TAMPA, FL

