20 Tampa Bay hotels and resorts offering beach and poolside day passes for locals

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!! Welcome to this 2-bedroom 1 bathrooms home centrally located in the heart of Tampa,MOVE IN READY!!!! Bungalow styled home is sure to catch your eye with its oversized private lot, Step up into the cozy front porch , This bungalow is open floor plan,The open kitchen has eating area overlooking the Living Room perfect for your gatherings. The kitchen features upgraded light fixture, and stainless-steel,upgraded ,New light fixture through the house , the house bathrooms is updated,The extra space in the laundry room allows for other utilization for storage needs.The backyard is fantastic, with a ton of open space,The home's location is conveniently located close by to restaurants, dog parks, breweries/bars, downtown Tampa,Busch Garden and all major highways ,This is a great investment property or starter home.
