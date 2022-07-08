Keefer’s will close at the end of July unless a new buyer takes over

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Decatur and Macon County. Sitting on 3 peaceful acres on the outskirts of town, this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom bungalow has so much to offer! Lots of updates have been done for you, including new HVAC, furnace, water heater, and roof in the last 4 years! You'll immediately picture sipping morning coffee on the covered porch that welcomes you home. The clean exterior matches the crisp interior with its freshly painted neutral palette, flowing floor plan, bright kitchen with updated appliances, and spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main floor with easy access to the stylish full bathroom while the other two bedrooms are upstairs, including one with an updated half bath. Unfinished basement for additional storage. There's plenty of space to stretch out in the backyard with mature trees and privacy. Great move-in ready find in the Sangamon Valley School District!

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO