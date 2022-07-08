ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Keefer’s will close at the end of July unless a new buyer takes over

 4 days ago

Angie Keefner-Grieser, owner of Keefner’s, said the restaurant will close at the end of this month if she hasn’t identified a buyer by then. “I’ve come to the conclusion that I can’t financially keep Keefner’s open,” she said. “The last two-and-a-half years have been very difficult, with the last year being...

New Outdoor Fitness Court Open In Comer Cox Park

The ribbon has been cut on a new outdoor fitness court located in Comer Cox Park. The court was developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, The Springfield Park District, City of Springfield, and the National Fitness Campaign. Springfield Park District Board President Leslie Sgro (s’grOH) and Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory were on hand for the ribbon cutting. Gregory says partnerships like the ones for this project are what help the community grow.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Lynn Saputo starts position with the Illinois Sheriffs Association

Lynn Saputo is the membership marketing coordinator for the Illinois Sheriffs Association as of July 1. Prior to that, she spent 12 years with Springfield Park District, first as the general manager for Erin’s Pavilion and then as the director of recreation and marketing. “I was looking to scale...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Little libraries burned to ground across Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON – A recent uptick in book boxes being set on fire have spread throughout the Twin City area. Little libraries throughout Bloomington-Normal have recently been set ablaze and burned to the ground. A victim of burned little libraries throughout Bloomington, Bob Williams, doesn’t understand the recent hate.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Historical homes you can own in the Decatur and Macon County area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Decatur and Macon County. Sitting on 3 peaceful acres on the outskirts of town, this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom bungalow has so much to offer! Lots of updates have been done for you, including new HVAC, furnace, water heater, and roof in the last 4 years! You'll immediately picture sipping morning coffee on the covered porch that welcomes you home. The clean exterior matches the crisp interior with its freshly painted neutral palette, flowing floor plan, bright kitchen with updated appliances, and spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main floor with easy access to the stylish full bathroom while the other two bedrooms are upstairs, including one with an updated half bath. Unfinished basement for additional storage. There's plenty of space to stretch out in the backyard with mature trees and privacy. Great move-in ready find in the Sangamon Valley School District!
MACON COUNTY, IL
New mural 'Creates Safe Space' for youth in Miller Park

A crowd gathered in Miller Park over the weekend to celebrate a new public art piece created by local youth. The project was a joint effort between Illinois Art Station, Artolution, the NAACP Youth Council and Western Avenue Community Center, among others. More than 40 youths worked with Twin Cities...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
State Police: Westbound I-72 shut down in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has shut down part of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield due to damage to the road. Master Sergeant Don Kovack of the Illinois State Police said the damage is located in a construction zone between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Because of this hazard, westbound traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
HSHS St. Mary's announces new chief medical officer

DECATUR — Dr. Vinil Bhuma was appointed as the new chief medical officer for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday. “We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital President and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”
DECATUR, IL
Chatham Sweetcorn Festival Coming Up This Weekend

Have you ever been to the Chatham Sweetcorn Festival? It’s a longstanding tradition to shuck sweetcorn, toss cow chips, and enjoy great live music! Plus, food and the Little Miss Sweetcorn Pageant! There really is something for everyone. We’ll see you at Chatham Community Park this starting Thursday (7/14) at 5p to shuck corn, then the festivities officially kick off on Friday. Get more information here.
CHATHAM, IL
Mike Murphy
Springfield firefighters called out to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Peoria Rd. for an unattached garaged fire that was threatening the house. Police helped firefighters get the occupants of the house out. The garage was a total...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Director of Helping the Homeless to receive national award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sertoma Club of Springfield will hold a reception this Sunday to the Director of Helping the Homeless in Springfield Julie Benson for her contribution to the community. “The award in my opinion is meant for everyone who does something for someone else,” Benson said. Benson will receive Sertoma’s National Service to […]
Passport Registration Day in Chatham

Sangamon Co. Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo’s office will offer a convenient passport registration day to the public this weekend. This service provides an easy way to obtain this important travel document. Agents from the circuit clerk’s office will process passport applications from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the...
CHATHAM, IL
Springfield Police Warn Of Increase In Car Thefts, Targeting Specific Brands

Springfield police are warning of an increase in automobile thefts, particularly targeting a couple of specific vehicle brands. There were around 30 stolen vehicle reports in Springfield from June 15 through July 6th. Many of those thefts targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles, apparently driven by viral social media posts. Police...
Crop dusting plane crashes into Decatur Airport fence

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur airport manager, Tim Wright confirms a crop dusting plane crashed at the Decatur airport Monday morning. According to Wright the plane took off from the airport a little after 7 a.m. when an issue with the airplane caused it crashed into a fence on the airport's property.
DECATUR, IL
Rollover crash in Bloomington sends man to the hospital

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man suffered minor injuries from a rollover crash earlier Sunday afternoon. The Bloomington Fire Department says around 2:15 p.m. near the U-Haul located off Veterans Parkway. The man was trapped in a drainage ditch and required assistance to be removed from the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Grants Going Out To Local Schools

It amounts to a small part of a major project, but District 186 says it’s still grateful for a state school maintenance grant. Illinois is awarding a total of $30 million to 60 applicants around the state, equaling $50,000 each. Springfield Public Schools will use that money to offset a portion of an $886,000 HVAC upgrade at Graham Elementary School. A District 186 spokesperson says the state funding will help with increased costs for the project.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Isolated Threat of Severe Thunderstorms This Evening

There’s an isolated threat of severe thunderstorms this evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a cold front will move across Central Illinois this evening. Storms are expected to be isolated; however, any storms that do develop will have a chance of producing large hail and damaging...
LINCOLN, IL
Police Beat for Friday, July 8th, 2022

A 29-year-old East St. Louis man has been arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Andre Odell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $1,500 bond. 32-year-old Dustin Branch of Oswego was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Missing Macoupin Man Found Deceased

A Palmyra man who went missing yesterday has been found deceased. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office says that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings was found deceased by a search team at around 3:15 PM today. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl says: “We would to thank all of the individuals who came out to help with this and our deepest sympathy goes to his family.”
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Sheriff Campbell vs. Gov. Pritzker

Conflict between two governmental agencies with those who need help the most caught in the middle. Sheriffs across Illinois have long said that the State is not fulfilling its statutory obligation to provide mental health facilities to prisoners with psychiatric issues instead shifting the burden to improperly equipped local law enforcement.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

