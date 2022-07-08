Three OP Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100

“A Grilling Affair” at Sanborn Square Park this Saturday!. Summer is here, the crowds are shorter and the days are hotter. And the grills are firin’ up again, as the area’s top chefs strut their stuff for your food-loving delight at the 9th Annual Boca Burger Battle. After taking a hiatus due to the shutdown, the fan favorite affair is back – and it happens THIS SATURDAY, July 16 at Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca Raton. Don’t miss this Burgerlicious experience to taste the best burgers and other grilled sensations, as top chefs from Boca and beyond vie for the coveted Golden Burger Trophy. A panel of hungry Grill Master Judges will select their pick for “Best Grill Master,” and all festival goers (like you!) get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” And the best part, it all goes to benefit the Children’s Giving Foundation.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO