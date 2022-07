Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 12:08 a.m. Sunday, July 10, CR 20 and CR 23, Goshen. Drivers: Elijah Holder, 21, Warsaw; and Gregorio Martinez Lopez, 22, Goshen. Holder failed to yield for Lopez and entered the intersection, causing Lopez’s vehicle to collide with the passenger side of Holder’s vehicle. Delaney Lopez, 19, Goshen, was in the back seat of Lopez’s vehicle and was treated for a laceration to the face.

