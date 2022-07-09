Netflix Unveils The ‘Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks’ Trailer

Chris Brown is fresh off of the release of his tenth album, Breezy. The 24-track project includes hits like “WE” and “Call Me Everyday” along with contributions from Wizkid, Lil’ Wayne, Lil’ Durk and several others. In its first week, the project moved nearly 75,000 units in its first week and landed at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Keeping the momentum of his latest project going, Brown has announced that the deluxe edition will arrive on July 8, 2022. However, the Virginia native has not revealed how many more tracks will be added to the original album or who will be featured.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO