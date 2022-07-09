ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Netflix Unveils The ‘Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks’ Trailer

By Ryan Shepard
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dave Chappelle isn’t the only comedian pushing content on Netflix this weekend. Netflix has also unveiled the first trailer for Bill Burr’s upcoming special, Live at Red Rocks. “Comedian Bill Burr sounds off on...

Variety

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Reveal 2023 North American Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s long-awaited North American tour is set to launch Feb. 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida, the band announced today. The two-and-a-half-month tour will unfold with 31 shows in the U.S., continuing through through a home-state finale April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the group heads to Europe for already announced overseas dates that will continue into July.
MUSIC
defpen

Nikki Glaser Leads The ‘FBOY Island’ Season Two Trailer

HBO Max is back with the first look at season two of FBOY Island. Led by Nikki Glaser, the show will once again introduce a new trio of bachelorettes looking for love. Fortunately, there are dozens of bachelors waiting to swoop them up in their arms. Unfortunately, some of them are not looking for love. Instead, they’re looking for a check.
TV SERIES
defpen

Kid Cudi To Bring ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ To Streaming Platforms

Kid Cudi is preparing to bring his classic mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi, to streaming platforms. The Ohio native has announced that the project will arrive on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. on July 15, 2022. In addition to announcing the return of A Kid Named Cudi, the former G.O.O.D Music artist also announced that his latest project, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, will debut on July 8, 2022. The project’s artwork is set to arrive on Tuesday and the tracklist will be unveiled on Wednesday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
defpen

Chris Rock, Jay-Z, Tracee Ellis Ross & More Sit Down With Kevin Hart In The Latest ‘Hart To Heart’ Trailer

Kevin Hart is returning with the second season of his critically-acclaimed talk show, Hart To Heart. After sitting down with the likes of Don Cheadle and O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson, Hart has put together a new slate of high-profile guests. This season, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Chris Rock and several others will sit down with the entertainment mogul.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Carlos Santana postpones six tour dates after collapsing on stage

Legendary rocker Carlos Santana postponed his tour to take care of his health after collapsing on stage at a Michigan performance Tuesday night. The “Smooth” artist, 74, was taken off stage on a stretcher after being overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration. He’s now reportedly “doing well,” according to his rep.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Bill Burr
defpen

Jordan Peele Shares The Meaning Behind His Upcoming Film, ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has pivoted from his career as a comedian on Key & Peele to becoming one of the most sought-after minds in Hollywood. First, he delivered the critically-acclaimed picture, Get Out. Then, he delivered the terrifyingly entertaining film, Us. This summer, he attempts to join the company of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as he goes for a three-peat among the viewing public. His latest film, Nope, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, will hit theaters later this month. During a recent interview, Peele offered a bit of insight on the film’s deeper meaning.
MOVIES
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

Chris Brown Announces ‘Breezy’ Deluxe Release Date

Chris Brown is fresh off of the release of his tenth album, Breezy. The 24-track project includes hits like “WE” and “Call Me Everyday” along with contributions from Wizkid, Lil’ Wayne, Lil’ Durk and several others. In its first week, the project moved nearly 75,000 units in its first week and landed at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Keeping the momentum of his latest project going, Brown has announced that the deluxe edition will arrive on July 8, 2022. However, the Virginia native has not revealed how many more tracks will be added to the original album or who will be featured.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Rolling Stone To Develop Docuseries About The Rise Of Young Thug And YSL

Rolling Stone and Jigsaw are reportedly working on a documentary series and podcast about the rise of Young Thug and his record imprint, YSL. Both projects will also explore the rapper’s legal woes and the obstacles many of its artists currently face. Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner and Rolling Stone Senior Vice President Jason Fine will oversee both projects as they chronicle the story in “real-time.” Supporting their efforts, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello of Jigsaw Productions will act as executive producers of the documentary.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Bun B To Curate Hip-Hop Food Court Experience At Rock The Bells Festival

Bun B is breaking into the culinary world. The Texas native has announced that he will bring the Trill Mealz Food Court experience to Queens, New York on August during LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Festival. Headlined by Bun B’s Trill Burgers, the experience will feature Nas’ Sweet Chick, Ghostface Killah‘s Killah Koffee, Mia X‘s Whip Them Pots, Jadakiss & Styles P’s Juices for Life and E-40‘s Goon With the Spoon.
QUEENS, NY
defpen

Joey Bada$$ Shares New ‘2000’ Release Date, Drops ‘Where I Belong’

Fans of Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$ will not have to wait much longer for his third studio album, 2000. Two weeks after the project’s initial release date, the New York native announced that he would share the highly-anticipated project on July 22, 2022. In addition to sharing the updated release date for his upcoming project, Joey Bada$$ also unveiled a new track called “Where I Belong.”
BROOKLYN, NY
defpen

DJ Premier Enlists Nas, Lil’ Wayne & More For His New Project

DJ Premier may have more than a new collaboration with Nas in the works. Days after teasing a new collaboration with the Queensbridge legend, DJ Premier has returned with more news. On July 15, he is set to release a new project with a number of legends, including Nas, Lil’ Wayne, Slick Rick, Killer Mike, El-P and Remy Ma. His forthcoming project will also including a number of today’s top MCs, including Joey Bada$$ and Rapsody. As expected, fans are excited to hear new music from DJ Premier.
MUSIC
defpen

Julius Onah To Direct ‘Captain America 4’

It appears that Marvel has found that man that will lead the next chapter of the Captain America story. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Julius Onah will direct the fourth Captain America film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is unclear when production will begin or when the film will go to theaters. However, it is clear that Onah will work alongside writer Malcolm Spellman and actor Anthony Mackie to bring this superhero story to life.
MOVIES
defpen

Actor Jabari Banks Confirms Season Two Of ‘Bel-Air’ Will Begin Filming In September

Jabari Banks has quickly become one of the most promising young stars in Hollywood. Despite apprehension from some, Banks was able to lead the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air re-imagination, Bel-Air, alongside Coco Jones and Olly Sholotan on Peacock. Not only did his performance win over fans, but it also garnered the support the show’s original star, Will Smith. Now, Banks will have to pull off the difficult task of expanding the fan base he has garnered with a successful season two of Bel-Air. During a recent interview at the 2022 BET Awards, Banks offered an update on the show’s next chapter.
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

Justine Skye, Marcus Scribner & Daniella Perkins Make Their Way To Cal U For The ‘Grown-ish’ Season Five Trailer

Not long ago, Grown-ish ended an era. After four years and eight semesters of drama, Zoey Johnson and the crew traded in their class schedules for tickets to the “real world.” While Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons will return for a fifth season, it’s time for a new set of students to embark on their college journies.
TV SERIES
