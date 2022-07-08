Eric Gordon a lock to be traded?

Zach Lowe: Eric Gordon will get traded at some point for whatever they get. Tim MacMahon: I thought it’d be by now but they’ll get a first round pick for him at some point.

Source: ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eric Gordon chatting with Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/nA6uvIPcxK – 11:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Much of the Rockets team is here, with Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, David Nwaba, Garrison Mathews, K.J. Martin and Sterling Brown filling much of the first two rows. – 10:20 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

After a potential deal for Eric Gordon to the 76ers fell apart on draft night, the 76ers recently reengaged Houston at the beginning of free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic.

More from Summer League notebook 1.0

theathletic.com/3405236/2022/0… – 12:06 PM

Eric Gordon, the subject of repeated interest around the league, was close to being traded on draft night, with the Philadelphia 76ers presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart, The Athletic was told. But in addition to the 76ers, the Rockets received offers from no less than six teams before the draft, including the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, who offered packages including first-round picks. Houston turned all of those down. -via The Athletic / July 7, 2022

Sources told The Athletic Philadelphia re-engaged with Houston at the beginning of free agency regarding the former Sixth Man of the Year. The Rockets are not desperate to offload Gordon, certainly not as desperate as some contenders are to obtain him in what looks like a standard championship-hopeful rental. Given the ho-hum nature of this summer’s free-agent dealings, there’s a possibility that a team that strikes out in free agency circles back with an improved offer for Gordon. Houston may re-evaluate offers around the upcoming trade deadline, but assuming no team presents an offer deemed acceptable before then, the Rockets are more than pleased to have him on the roster heading into camp and the regular season. -via The Athletic / July 7, 2022

David Hardisty: According to @Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers “have continued to check in on Eric Gordon. That’s certainly a player that’s interested them.” pic.twitter.com/Cbd6dF85KV -via Twitter @clutchfans / July 6, 2022