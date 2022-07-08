ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7/8/22 Theresa Man Sentenced On Drunken Driving Homicide Charge

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old Theresa man convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle has been sentenced to 8 years in prison and 7 years of extended supervision. David Worley was sentenced Thursday in...

7/11/22 Fatal Two Vehicle Crash In Dodge County

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck towing a camper that happened on State Highway 60 in the Town of Rubicon Sunday afternoon. A 26-year-old man operating a motorcycle was heading west when he conducted a U-turn to pick up something dropped in the road and began heading east. The bike collided with the back of a camper being towed by an eastbound pickup truck and overturned. A passenger on the motorcycle, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to the Hartford Hospital where she died. The motorcycle operator suffered minor injuries and the 56-year-old pickup truck driver and his passengers were not injured. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident east of Resthaven Road at 3:47 pm.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
7/11/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Monday

FDL Man Facing Drug And Child Neglect Charges In Brown County. A 36-year-old Fond du Lac man is facing charges in Brown County for allegedly selling two kilos of cocaine in a department store parking lot in De Pere last Thursday while he had two children in his vehicle. The two children Juan Mendez had with him were 4 and 16-years-old. He was charged Friday with cocaine trafficking, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and two counts of child neglect. Bond was set at $25,000 cash and his next court appearance is next Monday. According to the criminal complaint Mendez sold two bricks of cocaine for $54,000 to a confidential source working for police. The two children were in his vehicle when it was stopped by police. The teen was arrested and the four-year-old was placed in protective custody.
FOND DU LAC, WI

