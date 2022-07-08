7/8/22 Theresa Man Sentenced On Drunken Driving Homicide Charge

FDL Man Facing Drug And Child Neglect Charges In Brown County. A 36-year-old Fond du Lac man is facing charges in Brown County for allegedly selling two kilos of cocaine in a department store parking lot in De Pere last Thursday while he had two children in his vehicle. The two children Juan Mendez had with him were 4 and 16-years-old. He was charged Friday with cocaine trafficking, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and two counts of child neglect. Bond was set at $25,000 cash and his next court appearance is next Monday. According to the criminal complaint Mendez sold two bricks of cocaine for $54,000 to a confidential source working for police. The two children were in his vehicle when it was stopped by police. The teen was arrested and the four-year-old was placed in protective custody.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO