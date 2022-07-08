JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The multi-industry hiring event will provide a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed face time and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida’s top companies and organizations. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. It will take...
PulteGroup announces sales in Bradley CreekPulteGroup. PulteGroup has announced sales at Bradley Creek in Green Cove Springs. The new one- and two-story single-family homes are being built on a 60-foot homesite. There are 12 different floor plans, ranging in size from 1,590 square feet to 4,077 square feet. Each home will have three to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages. Four model homes are under construction and opening in the fall. New homes begin in the mid $300,000s.
Jacksonville will soon welcome a new member into its community: area code 324. Last month, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the implementation of this new area code overlay. The National American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), the entity which governs all telephone numbers in the United States, first called...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Standards Assessment scores for students were released last week and they show mixed results for area schools. The FSAs test students in select grades on subjects like math and English and give school districts a good idea of students’ progress. St. Johns County students...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) The Duval County School Board voted 7-0 to change its support services in compliance with the Parental Rights in Education law. Members were tasked with determining whether to implement a policy that would require school employees...
Rialto Capital Management provided a $52.3 million loan. Strategic Holdings has sold The Commons, a multifamily property in Jacksonville, Fla. The new owner is Illinois-based BJB Partners, and the asset traded for $34.9 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. Berkadia worked on behalf of the seller. The acquisition was funded through a three-year, $52.3 million acquisition and development loan held by Rialto Capital Management.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF SALLY SUZZETTE FONTAINE A/K/A SALLY S. FONTAINE AND SALLY FONTAINE, Deceased. The administration of the estate of SALLY SUZZETTE FONTAINE A/K/A SALLY S. FONTAINE AND SALLY FONTAINE, deceased, whose date of death was...
As inflation continues and gas prices soar, Gainesville residents fear monthly utility bills. A Facebook post linking a petition to lower climbing Gainesville Regional Utilities rates garnered 263 comments as of Sunday. Angela Casteel, a 46-year-old Gainesville resident who made the petition, said her June bill was about $100 more than in previous months. Residents can voice concerns during public comment at the utility advisory board meeting July 19.
Jax Industrial One Ltd., the Coral Gables developer led by former Florida Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera, sold Lane Industrial Park Building 1 to New York City-based Bluerock Real Estate L.L.C. Through BRI 2240 North Lane Avenue LLC, Bluerock paid $19.13 million July 5 for the Northwest Jacksonville property. Bluerock is...
Palatka community helping former Palatka softball player cope with cancer. Seeing a friend and former teammate struggling, her community and her teammates came to her rescue. When former Palatka High softball player Terri Freeman, now 37, was diagnosed with breast cancer,…
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next time you go to the post office, you’re going to need to bring some extra change. As of yesterday, the United States Postal Service increased its prices for First-Class Mail. According to the USPS website, “The proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While new businesses open, it’s been hard for other businesses to stay afloat between supply chain issues and inflation. There are reports that show people aren’t eating at restaurants as much. Some popular small businesses are making waves, while others are downsizing due to supply chain and labor shortages.
Whataburger proposes to develop a double-drive-thru prototype restaurant at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. The almost 3,200-square-foot restaurant is planned on about 1 acre between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent, engineer and architect Sevan Multi-State Solutions says in a letter to the St. Johns River Water Management District that its...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — For the past year, William Merryman and his family have owned a Clay County farm, with a plan to grow and sell produce. But the growth of the county has become a problem. “During this process they’ve dug holes and trenches about 40 feet down...
Weeks after a longtime Beach Boulevard multiplex came down, a new project is starting to go up. Construction is underway for Presidium Regal Apartments, a gated, 334-unit luxury apartment community at 14051 Beach Blvd. on the 15-acre tract that served as the home of Regal Beach Boulevard for 24 years.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. until supplies last, Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. >>> STREAM...
Comments / 0