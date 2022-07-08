ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Debra Fine

PulteGroup announces its first new Clay County community in more than 10 years

PulteGroup announces sales in Bradley CreekPulteGroup. PulteGroup has announced sales at Bradley Creek in Green Cove Springs. The new one- and two-story single-family homes are being built on a 60-foot homesite. There are 12 different floor plans, ranging in size from 1,590 square feet to 4,077 square feet. Each home will have three to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages. Four model homes are under construction and opening in the fall. New homes begin in the mid $300,000s.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
residentnews.net

Counting down to 324

Jacksonville will soon welcome a new member into its community: area code 324. Last month, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the implementation of this new area code overlay. The National American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), the entity which governs all telephone numbers in the United States, first called...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Palatka, FL
Palatka, FL
multihousingnews.com

Strategic Holdings Sells 328-Unit Jacksonville Property

Rialto Capital Management provided a $52.3 million loan. Strategic Holdings has sold The Commons, a multifamily property in Jacksonville, Fla. The new owner is Illinois-based BJB Partners, and the asset traded for $34.9 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. Berkadia worked on behalf of the seller. The acquisition was funded through a three-year, $52.3 million acquisition and development loan held by Rialto Capital Management.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 071222

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF SALLY SUZZETTE FONTAINE A/K/A SALLY S. FONTAINE AND SALLY FONTAINE, Deceased. The administration of the estate of SALLY SUZZETTE FONTAINE A/K/A SALLY S. FONTAINE AND SALLY FONTAINE, deceased, whose date of death was...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville: The Rise of GRU

As inflation continues and gas prices soar, Gainesville residents fear monthly utility bills. A Facebook post linking a petition to lower climbing Gainesville Regional Utilities rates garnered 263 comments as of Sunday. Angela Casteel, a 46-year-old Gainesville resident who made the petition, said her June bill was about $100 more than in previous months. Residents can voice concerns during public comment at the utility advisory board meeting July 19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Swinging for a cause

Palatka community helping former Palatka softball player cope with cancer. Seeing a friend and former teammate struggling, her community and her teammates came to her rescue. When former Palatka High softball player Terri Freeman, now 37, was diagnosed with breast cancer,…
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

The cost of postage for the USPS has gone up once again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next time you go to the post office, you’re going to need to bring some extra change. As of yesterday, the United States Postal Service increased its prices for First-Class Mail. According to the USPS website, “The proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

As new businesses open, others close amid inflation, supply chain issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While new businesses open, it’s been hard for other businesses to stay afloat between supply chain issues and inflation. There are reports that show people aren’t eating at restaurants as much. Some popular small businesses are making waves, while others are downsizing due to supply chain and labor shortages.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Whataburger's new look comes to Jacksonville

Whataburger proposes to develop a double-drive-thru prototype restaurant at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. The almost 3,200-square-foot restaurant is planned on about 1 acre between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent, engineer and architect Sevan Multi-State Solutions says in a letter to the St. Johns River Water Management District that its...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Harvie Dennis

Harvie C. Dennis, 89, of Palatka, passed from this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. Born in Soperton, Georgia, to John R. Dennis and Elizabeth “Lizzy”…
PALATKA, FL
wjct.org

Luxury apartments coming to former Regal Cinemas site

Weeks after a longtime Beach Boulevard multiplex came down, a new project is starting to go up. Construction is underway for Presidium Regal Apartments, a gated, 334-unit luxury apartment community at 14051 Beach Blvd. on the 15-acre tract that served as the home of Regal Beach Boulevard for 24 years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Katherine M. Whitlock

Katherine Marie Whitlock, 60, of Interlachen, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at HCA Orange Park Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
INTERLACHEN, FL
Action News Jax

Florida's largest food bank set to distribute in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. until supplies last, Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. >>> STREAM...
Daily News

Palatka boardwalk, park up for discussion

A public hearing will be held Monday about funding potential repairs to Palatka’s boardwalk and Riverfront Park. Representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation will meet with…
PALATKA, FL

