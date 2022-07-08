ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews joins ALLETE board

Cover picture for the articleThe ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) board of directors has elected Charles Matthews, retired president and chief executive officer of People’s Gas and North Shore Gas, to serve on the board effective July 6. During his 15-year career with WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC), the parent company of Peoples...

