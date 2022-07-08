Mays Landing man gets five years for child luring

A Mays Landing man was sentenced to five years in prison for trying to meet up with a teenage girl for sex.

Richard Hoffman, now 27, thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl. Instead it was an undercover officers.

He was one of 24 alleged child predators arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Open House.

Hoffman, who worked as a Cologne firefighter, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of child luring.

In addition to the five-year sentence, he must register as a Megan’s Law offender, with supervision for life.

Previous Operation Open House sentencings

A Little Egg Harbor Township man who also thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2021.

Joshua Rauter, 34, was paroled less than nine months later. His address is not listed on the public registry.

Anthony Perfidio, of Barnegat, was sentenced to five years in prison in August of 2020. He is currently in Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel.

Volvi Lowinger, 27, of Lakewood, was sentenced to four years in prison in January 2020. He was released 11 months later.

Thomas Blumensteel, 50, of Manchester, is serving a seven-year sentence with a parole ineligibility of five years. He previously served a three-year sentence in 1997 for aggravated criminal sexual contact for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy he was supervising as a church counselor.

Zachary Vincent, 27, of Forked River, was sentenced to 270 days in jail in January 2020. But Dec. 22, 2021, he was sent back to prison and is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, records show. His photo is not on the Department of Corrections website.

William Singleton, 27, of Pemberton Township, was sentenced to four years in prison in September 2020. He is currently in South Woods State Prison.

Jonathan Vece, 25, of Turnersville, was sentenced to four years in prison Sept. 25, 2020. He was released Feb. 1.

Lawrence Ivancic, 55, of Toms River, was just sentenced in October. He is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility. His photo is not on the state website.

Robert Lisicki, 55, of Metuchen, is currently serving a three-year sentence in Southern State Correctional Facility. He was sentenced in August.

Dylan Daffron, 31, of Lacey Township, was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2019. He was released Feb. 1.

David Studnicky, 58, of Toms River, was released in January after serving one year of a four-year sentence.

Brian Degnan, 36, of Toms River, was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2020. He was released that October.

Charles Schlottfeld, 29, of Bayville, was sentenced to four years in prison Sept. 9, 2020. He was released last August.