ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mays Landing man gets five years for child luring

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeySN_0gZRQyMR00

A Mays Landing man was sentenced to five years in prison for trying to meet up with a teenage girl for sex.

Richard Hoffman, now 27, thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl. Instead it was an undercover officers.

He was one of 24 alleged child predators arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Open House.

Hoffman, who worked as a Cologne firefighter, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of child luring.

In addition to the five-year sentence, he must register as a Megan’s Law offender, with supervision for life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ao2b3_0gZRQyMR00

Previous Operation Open House sentencings

A Little Egg Harbor Township man who also thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2021.

Joshua Rauter, 34, was paroled less than nine months later. His address is not listed on the public registry.

Anthony Perfidio, of Barnegat, was sentenced to five years in prison in August of 2020. He is currently in Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel.

Volvi Lowinger, 27, of Lakewood, was sentenced to four years in prison in January 2020. He was released 11 months later.

Thomas Blumensteel, 50, of Manchester, is serving a seven-year sentence with a parole ineligibility of five years. He previously served a three-year sentence in 1997 for aggravated criminal sexual contact for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy he was supervising as a church counselor.

Zachary Vincent, 27, of Forked River, was sentenced to 270 days in jail in January 2020. But Dec. 22, 2021, he was sent back to prison and is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, records show. His photo is not on the Department of Corrections website.

William Singleton, 27, of Pemberton Township, was sentenced to four years in prison in September 2020. He is currently in South Woods State Prison.

Jonathan Vece, 25, of Turnersville, was sentenced to four years in prison Sept. 25, 2020. He was released Feb. 1.

Lawrence Ivancic, 55, of Toms River, was just sentenced in October. He is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility. His photo is not on the state website.

Robert Lisicki, 55, of Metuchen, is currently serving a three-year sentence in Southern State Correctional Facility. He was sentenced in August.

Dylan Daffron, 31, of Lacey Township, was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2019. He was released Feb. 1.

David Studnicky, 58, of Toms River, was released in January after serving one year of a four-year sentence.

Brian Degnan, 36, of Toms River, was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2020. He was released that October.

Charles Schlottfeld, 29, of Bayville, was sentenced to four years in prison Sept. 9, 2020. He was released last August.

Comments / 0

Related
1010WINS

NJ husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southern New Jersey in which a man and woman were found dead outside of a home, prosecutors said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Rayanne Reven. They described Edward Reven as...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mays Landing#Child Predators#Correctional Facility#South Woods State Prison#Violent Crime#Megan#House#Barnegat#Adult Diagnostic
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

31-year-old mother of three minors, all under 3, was charged after all of the children tested positive for cocaine when she brought her 15-month-old child to hospital because ‘he was not acting normally’

Parents-to-be should know that being a parent is something special, but it also means that parents’ lives change completely meaning that a lot of things done in the past will remain there. Being a parent means a lot of time and effort dedicated in rising the children, but most of all, a lot of responsibility that sometimes requires parents to be ‘victims’ in an effort to provide the best everyday environment for their loved ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
1010WINS

2 arrested for selling cheaper marijuana outside NJ-licensed dispensary: prosecutor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Two New Jersey residents are facing charges for allegedly selling cannabis outside a licensed marijuana dispensary in Phillipsburg. A 35-year-old woman from Belvidere and a 38-year-old man from North Arlington, Bergen County, were arrested following an eight-week investigation into their alleged scheme that undercut The Apothecarium, a state-licensed dispensary for medical and adult-use recreational marijuana, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer announced on Friday.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
1010WINS

State troopers recover unidentified body from NJ river

MAHWAH, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- New Jersey officials launched an investigation after state troopers recovered an unidentified body from a river on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Officials were called to the Ramapo River in Mahwah at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a spokesman for the state police.
MAHWAH, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
3K+
Followers
300
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy