A highway project that has drawn criticism from its inception will move ahead next month. The latest intersection improvements on U.S. 74 at Lake Waccamaw will get underway next month. Department of Transportation spokesman Andrew Barksdale said the intersection with Chaunceytown Road will be converted to an interchange, while Old Lake Road will have an overpass with no direct access to the highway.

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO